When Bowling Green Hot Rods pitcher Austin Vernon takes the mound, he’s hard to miss.
Listed at 6-foot-8 and 265 pounds, Vernon has the build of an athlete who gravitates toward basketball or football – or even professional wrestling – yet here he is making an impact in the Tampa Bay Rays' organization.
Vernon tossed 4⅓ innings in his Bowling Green debut Friday, allowing one hit with four walks and four strikeouts. He is scheduled to make his second start at Rome (Ga.) on Thursday.
Vernon credits his brother Andrew and father James for his love for baseball.
“I’ve always been around it since I was 2 or 3,” Vernon said. “Going to all my brother’s games I was their batboy, like that sort of started it for me. I played basketball my whole life, too, because my mom (Wendy) played basketball at Liberty University. Basketball has always been there, (but) I’ve already had a drive for baseball. That was my sport.”
Vernon said he enjoyed basketball but loved baseball. Even though he was usually the biggest kid on the diamond, he continued to play the game he loved.
Still, Vernon’s path to professional baseball was limited, with North Carolina Central – about 25 miles from his hometown in Raleigh, N.C. – the only school to offer him a scholarship.
Vernon’s brother played at North Carolina Central and was the first person in the program’s history to get drafted – going in the 28th round of the 2016 MLB draft to the Milwaukee Brewers.
“That was my only option, so I went there,” Vernon said. “I don’t regret it. I had fun. I got to do what I loved and it got me to where I am now. I couldn’t be happier.”
Vernon made 53 career appearances on the mound with 21 starts, finishing with the third-lowest career ERA at NCCU (3.54) and the fourth-most career strikeouts (182).
But it was an off-field decision that helped Vernon take his game to another level. Vernon was around 300 pounds most of college, as high as 315, before losing 55 pounds his senior season.
“I felt like that was more of a me thing, trying to prove it to myself,” Vernon said. “I guess I heard a lot of scouts say, ‘If you lose weight, that will help you.’ I heard it all through college. Never really did anything about it and then took advantage of what I was given and followed through with it. My brother showed me something he was doing diet-wise and then I took that and ran with it. I feel like that helped me a ton going into the draft – seeing the body transformation, they were like this kid can work and is willing to work to get to where he needs to be.”
He added the biggest change came on the field, helping to make his game more effective.
“I know personally for me it helped me throw more strikes, be more effective, being able to move better,” Vernon said. “Being more consistent with my mechanics, I think that helped too.”
Since being drafted last year by the Rays, Vernon has zipped through the system while enjoying success at every stop. In 21 minor league games, just over 74 innings, Vernon is 11-1 with a 1.45 ERA, striking out 113 batters with a 0.91 WHIP.
He was 9-1 at Low A Charleston before his call-up last week.
“I think the pitching coaches have helped me a ton,” Vernon said. “In spring training we worked on some mechanics. It went really bad, so we took a little bit of what they wanted with a little bit of what I was doing – sort of meshed it together. It’s been working since.
“They’ve helped me develop a better slider, a better change-up. From pitch aspect and pitch development, they have really helped me a lot there.”
Bowling Green manager Jeff Smith said he was impressed with Vernon’s first start.
“I had no idea what to expect cause I’d never really seen him pitch,” Smith said. “Realistically, he could not get his fastball command over, but – with that being said – he was unbelievable with the change-up. His secondary pitches got him through, so that is exciting for a younger pitcher.
“I know he can’t wait to get out there and neither can we.”
As he heads to the mound for another start, Vernon said his goals for the rest of the season are simple – continue to find consistency and continue to develop his game.
“I’m just going to keep trying to do what I’ve been doing – attack the zone and use the pitches the way I know how to use,” Vernon said. “I’m going to let the game tell me what to throw in certain situations – read the hitters and whatnot. That’s how I have been pitching. I let the game tell me what to throw and when to throw it. I just want to keep doing what I am doing and be more consistent with fastball strikes. I feel like that will be a big game changer – even more than it has been.”