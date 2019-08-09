Seaver Whalen tallied four RBIs and homered in the Bowling Green Hot Rods' 9-6 win over the West Michigan Whitecaps on Thursday night in Comstock Park, Mich.
Bowling Green improved to 66-50 overall and 27-14 in the second half ahead of Friday’s rubber match to conclude the season series against the Whitecaps beginning with a 6:05 p.m. CDT first pitch at Fifth Third Ballpark.
The Whitecaps took a three-run lead in the first inning against Bowling Green’s opener Nathan Witt.
The Hot Rods narrowed the deficit in the second against Whitecaps starter Gio Arriera on Whalen’s ground-rule double to left center that plated two runs, making it 3-2.
West Michigan added a run in the second for a 4-2 lead.
Bowling Green tied the game in the top of the fifth against Arriera with Whalen's third home run of the season, a two-run blast to left-center.
The Hot Rods took their first lead in the sixth. Jordan Qsar was hit by a pitch and went to third on two wild pitches. Roberto Alvarez singled to center, plating Qsar to give the Hot Rods a one-run edge, 5-4.
Bowling Green extended that advantage on a two-run single by Ruben Cardenas in the seventh.
West Michigan narrowed the gap in the eighth with a run, but the Hot Rods scored two in the top of the ninth to take a 9-5 lead. West Michigan's Riley Greene, the fifth pick in the 2019 draft, hit an inside-the-park home run off the center-field wall in the bottom of the ninth, but the Hot Rods held on for the win.
Witt allowed three runs (one earned) on two hits with two walks and a strikeout in a no-decision. Hogan (4-3) tossed six innings in a win, allowing one run on six hits with six strikeouts. Joel Peguero earned his 10th save of the season after allowing two runs on two hits with a walk and a strikeout over two innings.
The Hot Rods will send RH Alan Strong (7-4, 2.97) to the mound against Whitecaps LH Adam Wolf (3-9, 6.39) on Friday.
