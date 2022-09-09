Nathan Wiles allowed one baserunner for the Bowling Green Hot Rods, who took a no-hit bid deep into the seventh inning in a 5-0 shutout win over the Greensboro Grasshoppers at Bowling Green Ballpark on Friday.
Bowling Green's Tanner Murray led off the game with a single before Alexander Ovalles hit a two-run homer off Grasshoppers starter Jared Jones into the right-field bullpen. Matthew Dyer reached with a two-out single, and Abiezel Ramirez singled to center. Greensboro center fielder Sammy Siani misplayed the ball on the ground, allowing Dyer to score from first to make it 3-0.
The Hot Rods' Michael Berglund hit a solo home run in the seventh to increase the lead to 4-0.
BG's Dillon Paulson led off the eighth with a solo homer of his own and Kyle Whitten tossed a scoreless ninth to secure the shutout in a 5-0 win for Bowling Green.
Wiles (2-2) earned the win in five scoreless and hitless innings with one walk and five strikeouts. Conor Dryer allowed two hits in two innings with a strikeout. Matthew Peguero went an inning without allowing a run or a hit, walking one with two strikeouts. Whitten allowed two hits with a strikeout in a scoreless inning.
The Hot Rods have shut out Greensboro twice in the last three days, and this was the 10th shutout of the year for BG.
Bowling Green (77-52 overall, 36-28 second half) and Greensboro (58-69, 31-31) will continue their series on Saturday at Bowling Green Ballpark, with first pitch set for 6:35 p.m. Right-hander Victor Muñoz (3-2, 4.66) will start for the Hot Rods against Grasshoppers righty Justin Meis (4-4, 4.21).