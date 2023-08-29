Carson Williams blasted a go-ahead grand slam in the top of the sixth inning, pushing the Bowling Green Hot Rods to a 4-3 win over the Asheville Tourists on Tuesday at McCormick Field in Asheville, N.C.
Asheville (47-69 overall, 21-34 second half) began the scoring in the bottom of the first inning off Bowling Green starter Yoniel Curet. Zach Cole led off with a walk and later scored on an RBI single from Ryan Wrobleski to make it 1-0. Tommy Sacco worked a walk with the bases loaded, increasing the lead to 2-0.
The Tourists scored again against Curet in the bottom of the fourth. John Garcia was hit by a pitch and moved up to second on a balk to put a runner in scoring position. Miguel Palma singled to right, scoring Garcia to make it 3-0.
Bowling Green (62-53, 31-23) responded in the top of the sixth off Asheville reliever Deylen Miley. Blake Robertson led off with a walk, while Kamren James and Chandler Simpson notched back-to-back singles to load the bases. Williams lifted a go-ahead grand slam over the right-center field wall to put the Hot Rods up 4-3.
Hot Rods reliever Kyle Whitten tossed a scoreless ninth, carrying Bowling Green to a 4-3 victory.
Alex Cook (2-0) earned the win, allowing a walk and striking out a career-high seven batters over 3 1/3 hitless innings. Miley (2-6) took the loss, allowing four runs on four hits, a walk and five strikeouts over four frames. Whitten collected the save, his seventh, after allowing a hit and striking out one during his scoreless ninth.
Bowling Green and Asheville play game two of a six-game series on Wednesday with first pitch set for 5:35 p.m. CT. Right-hander Sean Harney (2-0, 3.29) takes the ball for the Hot Rods, while righty Tyler Guilfoil (0-1, 4.32) starts for the Tourists.