Alika Williams had three hits and two RBIs for the Bowling Green Hot Rods, but the Greenville Drive took control early and cruised to a 10-3 win at Bowling Green Ballpark on Saturday.
Greenville (42-69 overall, 16-29 second half) hit back-to-back homers in the first inning to open up the scoring, 2-0.
A two-run homer from Matthew Lugo made it 4-0 Greenville in the third before the Hot Rods (68-43, 27-19) got on the board. Johan Lopez led off the home half with a single and advanced to second when Michael Berglund was hit by a pitch. He moved to third on a double play before the two-out rally began. Mason Auer walked to bring up Williams, who drove in Bowling Green’s first run of the day on a single off Casey Cobb to put the Hot Rods on the board. Alexander Ovalles drove in Auer in the next at-bat to cut Greenville’s lead to 4-2.
The Drive responded four runs in the fourth to make it 8-2, and added another on two extra-base hits in the sixth to extend their lead to 9-2. One more run in the ninth made it 10-2 Drive.
Williams drove in his second run of the game to cut the deficit to 10-3 in the ninth, but Bowling Green ultimately fell 10-3 to Greenville.
Hot Rods starting pitcher Ben Brecht (2-2) took the loss in 3.2 innings, allowing six runs on nine hits with four strikeouts. Cameron Leonard pitched 3.1 frames with three runs on six hits, a walk and three strikeouts. Conor Dryer pitched the final two innings, allowing one run on three hits with three strikeouts.
Bowling Green and Greenville will finish their series on Sunday at Bowling Green Ballpark, with first pitch set for 1:05 p.m. Right-hander Anthony Molina (12-1, 2.99) will start for the Hot Rods against Drive righty Chih-Jung Liu (1-11, 6.53).