Bowling Green Hot Rods right fielder Dru Baker (4) smiles after safely stealing second in the Hot Rods’ 14-3 win over the Greenville Drive at the Bowling Green Ballpark in Bowling Green, Ky., on Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (Grace Ramey/grace.ramey@bgdailynews.com)
Bowling Green Hot Rods second baseman Jalen Battles (28) celebrates scoring a run with his teammates in their dugout in the Hot Rods’ 14-3 win over the Greenville Drive at the Bowling Green Ballpark in Bowling Green, Ky., on Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (Grace Ramey/grace.ramey@bgdailynews.com)
Bowling Green Hot Rods second baseman Jalen Battles (28) steals third in the Hot Rods’ 14-3 win over the Greenville Drive at the Bowling Green Ballpark in Bowling Green, Ky., on Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (Grace Ramey/grace.ramey@bgdailynews.com)
Bowling Green Hot Rods designated hitter Brock Jones (1) sprints home in the Hot Rods’ 14-3 win over the Greenville Drive at the Bowling Green Ballpark in Bowling Green, Ky., on Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (Grace Ramey/grace.ramey@bgdailynews.com)
Bowling Green Hot Rods first baseman Blake Robertson (25) steps up to bat in the Hot Rods’ 14-3 win over the Greenville Drive at the Bowling Green Ballpark in Bowling Green, Ky., on Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (Grace Ramey/grace.ramey@bgdailynews.com)
Bowling Green Hot Rods second baseman Jalen Battles (28) throws the ball to get Greenville Drive left fielder Allan Castro (24) out in the Hot Rods’ 14-3 win over the Drive at the Bowling Green Ballpark in Bowling Green, Ky., on Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (Grace Ramey/grace.ramey@bgdailynews.com)
Bowling Green Hot Rods pitcher JJ Goss (21) pitches to Greenville Drive second baseman Max Ferguson (5) in the Hot Rods’ 14-3 win over the Drive at the Bowling Green Ballpark in Bowling Green, Ky., on Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (Grace Ramey/grace.ramey@bgdailynews.com)
Bowling Green Hot Rods centerfielder Shane Sasaki (6) bats in the Hot Rods’ 14-3 win over the Greenville Drive at the Bowling Green Ballpark in Bowling Green, Ky., on Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (Grace Ramey/grace.ramey@bgdailynews.com)
Bowling Green Hot Rods designated hitter Brock Jones (1) lines up to bat in the Hot Rods’ 14-3 win over the Greenville Drive at the Bowling Green Ballpark in Bowling Green, Ky., on Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (Grace Ramey/grace.ramey@bgdailynews.com)
Bowling Green Hot Rods right fielder Dru Baker (4) bats in the Hot Rods’ 14-3 win over the Greenville Drive at the Bowling Green Ballpark in Bowling Green, Ky., on Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (Grace Ramey/grace.ramey@bgdailynews.com)
Bowling Green Hot Rods right fielder Dru Baker (4) slides safely into second as Greenville Drive short stop Eddinson Paulino (20) in the Hot Rods’ 14-3 win over the Drive at the Bowling Green Ballpark in Bowling Green, Ky., on Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (Grace Ramey/grace.ramey@bgdailynews.com)
Bowling Green Hot Rods pitcher JJ Goss (21) strikes out Greenville Drive third baseman Karson Simas (41) in the Hot Rods’ 14-3 win over the Drive at the Bowling Green Ballpark in Bowling Green, Ky., on Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (Grace Ramey/grace.ramey@bgdailynews.com)
Bowling Green Hot Rods centerfielder Shane Sasaki (6) sprints to first in the Hot Rods’ 14-3 win over the Greenville Drive at the Bowling Green Ballpark in Bowling Green, Ky., on Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (Grace Ramey/grace.ramey@bgdailynews.com)
Bowling Green Hot Rods third baseman Willy Vasquez (13) steps up to bat in the Hot Rods’ 14-3 win over the Greenville Drive at the Bowling Green Ballpark in Bowling Green, Ky., on Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (Grace Ramey/grace.ramey@bgdailynews.com)
Bowling Green Hot Rods catcher Dominic Keegan (20) bats in the Hot Rods’ 14-3 win over the Greenville Drive at the Bowling Green Ballpark in Bowling Green, Ky., on Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (Grace Ramey/grace.ramey@bgdailynews.com)
It was a bounce back kind of night for Carson Williams and the Bowling Green Hot Rods, who rolled to a 14-3 win over the Greenville Drive on Wednesday at Bowling Green Ballpark.
A night after allowing six unearned runs in a 7-4 loss to the Drive, Bowling Green (45-42 overall, 14-12 second half) used a 15 hit attack to cruise to the win and even the six game series. Williams led the way with four hits and five RBIs.
“It’s a big breath of fresh air for everybody,” Williams said. “Coming off that Aberdeen week, I don’t think anybody performed like they wanted to as a team. Coming back home and losing that first one was tough. I think everybody is putting in their work right now and trying to be the best player they can be. That win was like a breath of fresh air.”
Williams got the scoring started in the first with an RBI single. Dru Baker added a two run single in the inning to push the lead to 3-0.
Both teams scratched across a run in the second with the Hot Rods using a two-run fourth - that included an RBI double by Nick Schnell - to make the score 6-1.
Greenville answered with solo homers from Alex Erro and Roman Anthony in the top of the fifth, but Williams solo homer - his 15th of the season - and a two-run single from Jalen Battles made the score 9-3 in the bottom of the inning.
Williams added an RBI double in the sixth to leave him a triple shy of the cycle. He got the chance to complete the cycle in the bottom of the eighth, delivering a two-run single to spark a four run inning that capped the scoring.
“I (knew I needed a triple), but right now that’s not the game I want to play,” Williams said. “For me the mental game is very important and we need to keep it as stable as possible. All that noise, throw it out the door. Have a good at-bat. That’s all you can do.”
The four hit night matched Williams' hit total in his previous eight games which included an 0-for-5, three strikeout performance in Tuesday’s opener.
“This whole minor league experience is a learning experience,” Williams said. “Even the bad games you have to learn something from them. I’m trying to do my best at that, so coming back and putting the bat on the ball feels nice.”
Battles and Baker added three hits each, while Dominic Keegan finished with two hits.
J.J. Goss allowed three runs over five innings to earn the win and improve to 4-4 on the season.
The series continues at 6:35 p.m. on Thursday. Luis Perales 0-0 is scheduled to start for the Drive with Bowling Green's starter to be determined.
