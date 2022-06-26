Alika Williams hit two home runs, including a three-run shot, to power the Bowling Green Hot Rods to a 9-5 victory over the Greenville Drive in Sunday’s series finale at Fluor Field at the West End in Greenville, S.C.
The Drive (1-2 second half, 27-42 overall) scored an early run in the first against Hot Rods starter Mason Montgomery, but the Hot Rods offense flexed their muscles in the fifth to take a five-run lead.
Casey Cobb came on in relief and Diego Infante doubled off the wall in center. A wild pitch put Infante on third and Tanner Murray walked. Heriberto Hernandez tied the game with a single to left, scoring Infante and moving Murray to third.
Nate Soria singled with one out to plate Murray, making it a 2-1 game while Hernandez took third. Hernandez scored when Michael Berglund bunted for a hit to give BG (2-1, 43-25) a 3-1 edge. With two outs, Soria on third and Dru Baker at first, Alika Williams blasted his sixth homer of the season to extend the Hot Rods’ lead to 6-1.
The Drive scored runs in the sixth and seventh to make it a 6-3 game, but Williams hit his second homer of the game to extend the lead to 7-3.
Greenville plated another run on a wild pitch in the eighth, but Berglund hit his second homer of the series to right, a two-run shot, to give BG a 9-4 edge with Bowling Green going on to win by the same score.
Montgomery pitched three innings while allowing one run on three hits with two walks and five strikeouts in a no-decision. Cameron Leonard (2-0) held the Drive to one run on two hits with six strikeouts over 2 2/3 innings in a win.
Nomar Rojas allowed two unearned runs on four hits with two strikeouts over 2 1/3 innings. Graeme Stinson threw the ninth inning, allowing a run on two hits with three strikeouts.
The Hot Rods enjoy a league-wide off day Monday before starting a six-game road series with the Asheville Tourists on Tuesday night with a 5:35 p.m. CT first pitch.