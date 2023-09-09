Carson Williams and Xavier Isaac each collected two home runs, powering the Bowling Green Hot Rods to an 11-4 win over the Greensboro Grasshoppers on Saturday at Bowling Green Ballpark.
The Hot Rods (69-56 overall, 38-26 second half) scored the first runs of the game in the bottom of the third inning against Greensboro starter Derek Diamond. Blake Robertson led off with a double and came around to score on a two-run shot by Williams. Isaac blasted a solo shot on the very next pitch to make it a 3-0 game.
After Greensboro (67-61, 31-33) tied it up in the top of the fourth off Bowling Green starter Yoniel Curet, the Hot Rods offense answered back in the bottom half of the inning. Kamren James walked and stole second to put a runner in scoring position. Chandler Simpson doubled, plating James to put the Hot Rods up 4-3.
In the bottom of the fifth, Williams led off with a solo blast to left to make it 5-3. After Isaac and Schnell worked walks, James tripled to center that increased the lead to 7-3. Robertson singled and Simpson doubled to score a combined two runs, putting the Hot Rods up 9-3. With Simpson on second, Shane Sasaki singled to score Simpson and make it 10-3.
Bowling Green scored again in the bottom of the sixth off Greensboro reliever Eddy Yean. Isaac led off with a solo homer to right center, moving the score to 11-3.
Hot Rods reliever Kyle Whitten allowed a run in the ninth, but shut out the Grasshoppers the rest of the way to push Bowling Green to an 11-4 victory.
Alfredo Zarraga (4-0) earned the win, giving up a hit, a walk and striking out three batters over 2 1/3 scoreless frames. Diamond (2-2) took the loss, allowing eight runs on nine hits, three walks, and four strikeouts over 4 2/3 innings.
Bowling Green and Greensboro play the finale of a six-game series with first pitch set for 1:05 p.m.. The Hot Rods starter is TBD, while right-hander Thomas Harrington (3-5, 3.80) takes the ball for Grasshoppers.