Grant Witherspoon broke the Bowling Green Hot Rods' career RBI record in a 10-2 win over the Greensboro Grasshoppers on Wednesday night at First National Bank Field in Greensboro, N.C.
The Hot Rods (65-27) plated a half-dozen runs in the first two innings against Greensboro starter Santiago Florez. Connor Hollis was hit by a pitch and stole second base, scoring on Brett Wisely’s double. With one out, Wisely scored when Witherspoon lifted a sacrifice fly into the outfield to give the Hot Rods a 2-0 advantage. The RBI gave Witherspoon 112 between 2019 and 2021, breaking the record for most RBIs in a Hot Rods career.
Four more Bowling Green runs scored in the second against Florez. Jacson McGowan led off with a double to left and Roberto Alvarez singled to right. With one out, Hollis drove in a run with a single and scored when Curtis Mead smacked a bases-loaded double to the outfield, clearing the base paths to give the Hot Rods a 6-0 lead.
Mead hit a solo homer, his fourth long ball of the season, in the fourth inning to extend the lead to 7-0.
Jared Triolo went deep for the Grasshoppers in the bottom of the fourth against Hot Rods starter Taj Bradley, and while Greensboro loaded the bases, the righty worked out the jam to keep the score 7-1.
Greensboro (58-34) got another run in the fifth against Bradley, but Edwards drove in two more and Witherspoon drove in a run for the Hot Rods to expand the lead to 10-2 in the sixth. The bullpen shut out the Grasshoppers the rest of the way, taking the 10-2 win for the club’s 65th of the season.
Bradley (2-0) tossed five innings while allowing two runs on seven hits with a walk and six strikeouts in a winning effort. Angel Felipe went two shutout innings out of the bullpen, allowing two hits and a walk with three strikeouts. Chris Gau threw two innings of shutout ball, allowing two hits with two strikeouts.
The Hot Rods and Grasshoppers will play the third game of the six-game series on Thursday with a 5:35 p.m. CT first pitch. Bowling Green will send left-hander John Doxakis (4-1, 4.47) to the mound against Greensboro righty Domingo Gonzalez (1-1, 6.75).