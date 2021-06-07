Bowling Green Hot Rods outfielder Grant Witherspoon always wanted to travel to Australia.
When the Tampa Bay Rays approached him with a chance to play baseball in Australia in the middle of a pandemic, Witherspoon jumped at the chance to head down under.
Witherspoon was one of several Tampa Bay prospects who played in the Australian Baseball League this winter. The ABL is an eight-team league that plays from November to February. Witherspoon, who was part of the Perth Heat roster, said he was eager to get back on the field after the 2020 minor league season was canceled.
“(The Rays) called and asked if I wanted to go and get some more at-bats as well as play a little first base,” Witherspoon said. “I thought both of those were things that if I did it would be best for my career, while getting to go to Australia, so I jumped on it.”
While there have been a lot of players in the Tampa Bay system that have played in the ABL, this season was unique because it came with the coronavirus still raging around the world. When Witherspoon arrived, he went straight from the airport to the hotel where he was in quarantine for two weeks, with the hotel guarded to make sure no one tried to break the quarantine.
“It was bad at first,” Witherspoon said. “I was in the same room by myself. You think you are in a good headspace going into it and then by the last week you are kind of like, ‘I need to get out of here.’ ”
To pass time, Witherspoon would do workouts in his room. The team brought strengthening bands and he would throw into a mattress.
“I felt like I had so much time there,” Witherspoon said. “I’d put an hour or two aside a day to get the mattress all set up, lean it against the wall, and do my throws for the day because we had to be ready to play (once quarantine was over).”
Once the quarantine period was over, Witherspoon said he was able to go out and about with no masks or restrictions – although a couple of flare-ups caused brief lockdowns.
“It was kind of a shock when you go into a place full of people with no masks for the first time,” Witherspoon said.
The real sense of normalcy came when Witherspoon stepped back on the field.
“I was really grateful to be able to play again,” Witherspoon said. “There was a lot of time off. You kind of think about, ‘What am I doing? This is kind of a waste of a year in my life,’ and then once the game starts it was like ‘All right this is where I need to be now.’ It felt really good to be back out there.”
Witherspoon had a successful season in the ABL. He finished with a .333 batting average and a .402 on base percentage – tallying four homers with seven steals and 17 runs.
“I just wanted to work on consistency, mainly,” Witherspoon said. “I feel like in the past I have been kind of a streaky player, so I was working on the mental side of the game a lot and putting it into action.”
Witherspoon added playing in Australia has made the transition back to the Hot Rods smoother, saying it’s helped him to drive the ball more consistently.
“Any time you don’t get to play for a while and are making a jump, it’s probably going to be a tough jump,” Witherspoon said. “Going there definitely helped me get back to normal … and definitely made it a little bit easier to go from there to spring training.”
Bowling Green hitting coach Brady North said the time in Australia has helped Witherspoon at the plate.
“I think he saw a lot of breaking balls and got some experience he really hadn’t gotten yet at low A,” North said. “It’s really prepared him for this level, where he is getting a much more heavy mix of off-speed early. Guys are pitching more than throwing now.”
Heading into Tuesday’s game against Aberdeen, Witherspoon is hitting .213 with an on-base percentage of .321, but he is tied for second in homers five and RBIs with 23.
While his numbers with the Hot Rods through the first month have not correlated on the field yet, Witherspoon feels like the process is still paying off.
“It’s tough because we are such an analytics-based game now,” Witherspoon said. “You definitely want to see the results, but all I can do is do what I can control and keep doing to the best of my ability. It’s going to work out in the end.”
And he’s confident that his time in Australia will continue to be a big factor in his growth on the diamond.
“Going forward I am just trying to not overlook any of the little things, do everything the right way and just continue to come to the field with a good mindset,” Witherspoon said. “I feel like if I do that, I’m gonna take some quick steps to the big leagues.”