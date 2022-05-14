Logan Workman threw a dominant High-A debut and the Bowling Green Hot Rods earned their second walk-off win of the week in a 2-1 victory over the Jersey Shore BlueClaws on Friday night at Bowling Green Ballpark.
The Hot Rods (19-11) struck first, putting one across on aggressive baserunning from Ronny Simon in the third inning. Garrett Hiott bunted to lead off the inning, and Simon narrowly beat out a double play on a fielder’s choice. He stole a base and advanced to third on a groundout by Alika Williams, but Simon did not stop at third and turned the corner to score and give Bowling Green a 1-0 lead.
Jersey Shore (10-19) tied it up on an RBI single in the fifth and both teams combined for one hit sending the game to extras.
Anthony Molina worked a 1-2-3 10th for the Hot Rods to set up Heriberto Hernandez as the extra runner in the bottom half. Hernandez moved to third on a groundout that was the second out in the frame, and Hiott sent a 1-0 pitch to short that hopped over the arm of Casey Martin, and the fielding error allowed Hernandez to score the winning run in a 2-1 walk-off victory.
Workman threw five innings in his Bowling Green debut, allowing one run on six hits while striking out six and walking one in a no-decision. Nathan Wiles threw three perfect innings with four strikeouts. Anthony Molina (2-0) earned the win in two innings of work with one hit and one strikeout.
BG looks to clinch a series win against the BlueClaws on Saturday. Game time is 6:35 p.m. at Bowling Green Ballpark.