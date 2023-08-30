FRANKLIN -- Wednesday morning was a postcard kind of day in western Kentucky.
Temperatures hovered the mid to upper 60s and were rising; the sky a canopy of blue. If the 300 acres of grass that surround Kentucky Downs were any greener, you’d swear you had been transported to Ireland.
The day was a promise of what lies ahead. The wildly popular FanDuel Meet at Kentucky Downs seven-day engagement, which starts Thursday, will have $22.82 million in purses up for grabs, a track record for the 12th straight year.
Horses that will run for those big paydays are starting to trickle into the barn area. So, too are trainers and owners who can’t wait for 12:30 p.m. on Thursday.
Trainer Joe Sharp, who calls Kentucky home, just got back from a summer in Saratoga, N.Y., and he was just itching to get things rolling at the Downs.
He recalled a conversation he had with his wife, former standout Rosie Napravnik – who once was the leading rider at Kentucky Downs – on Tuesday night.
“I said, ‘Man, I can’t wait to go to sleep, so I can wake up and go to Kentucky Downs,' ” Sharp said outside his Kentucky Downs barn Wednesday morning.
Sharp had just completed a morning of training and, like everyone else, is looking forward to having success on the turf.
As Sharp was going through his paces on the late summer morning, one of his owners, James Atkins, was taking the whole scene in.
This was the first time that Atkins, who hails from a Virginia town called Culpeper, had ever stepped on the Kentucky Downs grounds. And he liked what he saw.
Atkins and his partner, Erich Brehm. will be watching Thursday’s second race with interest as their 2-year-old filly Hidden Class runs in an allowance race worth a whopping $250,000. Only at Kentucky Downs.
Hidden Class is 7-2 on the morning line.
“If you build it, they will come,” said Atkins, who owns a horse racing themed restaurant, Pepper’s Grill, back home. “If they put up the money, they will come. I said to Joe (Sharp), ‘I don’t know how this race is going to turn out, but, for him to pick this spot, where she is 7-2 running for a quarter of a million dollars … did I ever see that? Heck no!”
Hidden Class began her career with a second-place finish in a maiden special weight at Saratoga at 5 1/2 furlongs on the grass.
Sharp has some history with Kentucky Downs. He won with the first horse he ever saddled – Holiday Drama – on Sept. 10,2014. His future wife was the jockey. The race was held right here, at Kentucky Downs.
“People feel good when they are here,” Sharp said. “When you see your crew and your horses just light up like that, the energy is second to none. When you are at Kentucky Downs, you can decompress coming off a very high pressure paced summer at Saratoga. It’s more laid back and, hey, you can wear shorts in the paddock for a million-dollar race.”
Joseph: “We are running everything we have.”
As he stood outside his barn on the backstretch at Saratoga Race Course last week, trainer Saffie Joseph was counting down the days to Kentucky Downs.
A year ago, Joseph finished third in the training standings with five wins – behind Mike Maker (12 wins) and Wesley Ward (six). He was 11th in earnings with $438,632.
“I love going there,” Joseph said.
Twenty-one horses from his barn started at the Kentucky Downs meet last year. He could not say how many would enter the starting gate during this seven-day meet, but he vows there will be plenty.
“We are running everything,” said Joseph, who first came to Kentucky Downs three years ago. “Every turf horse we have. I would like to run at least 30 at this meet. We’ll see.”
Over the first three days of the meet, which starts Thursday, Joseph has nine horses entered and two others on the also eligible list. On Sunday, he plans on running, among others, 5-year-old gelding Saratoga Flash in a $500,000 handicap race. Saratoga Flash is owned by Daily Double Racing, LLC. The son of Laoban has won four of 15 career starts on the grass.
He said he plans on running Transient, a 5-year-old mare owned by Bob Edwards’ e Five Racing Thoroughbreds, in the $1 million, Grade 3 Aristocrat Ladies Marathon at 1 5/16 miles on Saturday, Sept. 9.
Bred in Great Britain, Transient is coming off a two-length win in the Powder Break Stakes at Gulfstream on July 15. That was the first win in four starts this year for the son of Sea The Stars.
“This is a unique meet, really is,” Joseph said. “I hope to be there the whole meet. This is the format tracks have to go now, the little boutique meets. When you go longer, it can get mundane.”
Joseph’s horses have begun to trickle into the barn area on the Kentucky Downs site. He said he has shipped some from Saratoga and others will be coming from his home base at Gulfstream Park in Florida.
“Some horses will handle the course, some won’t,” he said. “It is so unique. You go down the backside and the course goes down and then it comes up. We did good last year; if we can do as good this year, it would be nice.”
DRF en Espanol returns
Daily Racing Form’s DRF en Español returns on site with complete meet coverage in Spanish. Director Roberto Rodriguez, race announcer David Merida and the rest of the DRF en Español team. The coverage had more than 250,000 unique views last year, Rodriguez said.
The races will be streamed live on DRFenEspanol.com and Youtube.com/DRFenEspanol. Coverage will include daily handicapping, news, stakes analysis, track reports and more.
“It was especially a challenge for Dave," Rodriguez said of calling races at the Franklin track. "It’s really hard to call races here. But at the same time, it’s the complexion of the track, the purses, all the jockeys and trainers make it unique. It’s an honor to be here for the second year and ready to go. DRF is the place to be to watch all the races.”
Said Merida: “Not at many tracks do we get the chance to handicap races together with the jockeys. Last year we had the Ortiz brothers sitting at our table and we were really studying different angles. It’s so really accessible to work with the professionals.”
His biggest challenge calling the races?
“The sun, after a certain time like maybe around 4 in the afternoon, all the silks look silver at the top of the stretch,” Merida said. “So you have to work more with the numbers, take more care looking at the markings of the horse. The nose. The white markings on the legs. You can look at the monitor. That helps a lot. By the way, announcer Larry Collmus gave us pointers, and that helped a lot.”