news_fanduel090222-8.jpg
Buy Now

The horses and their jockies racing in the second race of the first day of the FanDuel meet are lead out of the paddock to the track at Kentucky Downs in Franklin, Ky., on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022. (Grace Ramey/gramey@bgdailynews.com)

 Grace Ramey

FRANKLIN -- Wednesday morning was a postcard kind of day in western Kentucky.