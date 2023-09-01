GLASGOW — Charles Hunter was a deadly shooter on the basketball court.
You don't get the nickname "Big Game" by missing too much.
And that moniker served a dual purpose in Hunter's basketball career, which spanned his formative years at Glasgow's Ralph Bunche High School to a standout tenure at Oklahoma City University that led to his selection by the Boston Celtics in the 1966 NBA draft.
An ankle injury suffered before training camp cost Hunter any real shot of making the Celtics or continuing his professional career, but what he accomplished before his career was cut short continues to earn recognition.
"At this stage in your life, that you could still be remembered for your sports attributes if you want to say it that way, it's good," Hunter said. "Going in in 2016 to the Dawahares/KHSAA Hall of Fame was great, really nice when you consider it's for all sports and maybe only a couple of players in basketball will go in each year."
Hunter, also an inductee in Oklahoma City University's Athletic Hall of Fame, added another HOF honor to his name last month when he was among the 2023 induction class for the Kentucky High School Basketball Hall of Fame located in Elizabethtown.
An awards ceremony allowed Hunter and the other inductees a chance to reminisce and tell a few stories.
"It's always good to go in," Hunter said. "And the fact that I'm still living and able to experience it was great. There are a lot of players that don't go in until after they're gone.
"... I have to give the Kentucky High School Basketball Hall of Fame committee and all the people that set that up and make that happen each year, they do a helluva job."
Hunter led Glasgow's Ralph Bunche High School to the Fifth Region championship and a trip to the Sweet 16 State Tournament in his junior year.
He was the leading scorer in the Fifth Region in his junior and senior year and was named to the 1961 All-State Team. He was nominated as a High School All-American and named to the Kentucky All-Stars, where he was selected “Star of Stars” in both games vs. Indiana.
After graduating from high school in 1962, college offers poured in, including one to become the first African American recruited to play basketball at the University of Louisville and Vanderbilt University.
Hunter opted to go to Oklahoma City University to play for legendary Coach Abe Lemons. Hunter scored 1,319 points and pulled down 584 rebounds at OCU as the team went to the NCAA Tournament four consecutive years.
Hunter and his high school teammate, Jerry Lee Wells, were the first two African American basketball players at Oklahoma City.
A 6-foot-5 guard, Hunter had a skill-set that would still perfectly translate in the modern game. Selected in the sixth round of the NBA draft by the Celtics, Hunter's injury left a lot of what might-have-beens for his basketball career.
The Kentucky High School Basketball Hall of Fame induction, like the other hall of fame honors before it, recognizes not what might have been, but what was -- and that was pretty great.
"All in all, I would have to say this Hall of Fame (induction) is the icing on the cake," Hunter said.
Hunter wasn't the only former basketball standout with ties to southcentral Kentucky to join the KHSBHOF last month.
Among the 14-member class:
-- Craig Eversoll, who led Warren Central to the school's first district and regional championships in 1982, sending the team to the KHSAA Sweet 16 for the first time. Eversoll duplicated his efforts in 1983 as Warren Central returned to the Sweet 16. He was named to the All-State Tournament Team and Courier Journal All-State Team in 1982 and 1983. Eversoll averaged 29 points per game as a senior and set numerous school records. He went on to play collegiately at Virginia Tech.
-- Brigette Combs led Whitesburg High School to three consecutive KHSAA Sweet Sixteen appearances. In 1983, during her senior season, she averaged 27 points and 14 rebounds per game and was named Kentucky Miss Basketball. She starred at Western Kentucky, where the Lady Toppers had a Final Four appearance in 1986.
-- Greg Smith began his basketball career at Princeton Dotson High School along with his brother Dwight and Dotson to the Sweet 16 in 1964, then Greg Smith returned to the Sweet 16 with the newly consolidated Caldwell County. Greg joined Dwight at WKU. His career there garnered him two Ohio Valley Conference titles and NCAA berths, two All-OVC Team selections and an eight-year NBA career. He played on the 1971 Milwaukee Bucks NBA championship team.