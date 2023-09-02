Talk of the Nation

Talk of the Nation runs to victory in the $1 million Gun Runner under jockey Jose Ortiz in the FanDuel Meet on Saturday at Kentucky Downs in Franklin.

 COADY PHOTOGRAPHY

FRANKLIN -- Jockey Jose Ortiz woke up at 3:30 Saturday morning, drove from Saratoga Springs, N.Y., to Albany International Airport and caught a 5:20 flight to Atlanta. After a connecting flight to Nashville, Ortiz drove 40 miles to his final destination, Kentucky Downs.