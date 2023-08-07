news_fanduel090222-14.jpg
Buy Now

Cool water is splashed on the horses that raced in the first race of the FanDuel meet at Kentucky Downs in Franklin, Ky., on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022. (Grace Ramey/gramey@bgdailynews.com)

 Grace Ramey

The FanDuel Meet at Kentucky Downs is adding another big-money race to its seven-day all-turf meet with the $500,000 National Thoroughbred League Handicap on Sept. 3 at the Franklin track.