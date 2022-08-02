Princess Grace

Princess Grace, with jockey Florent Geroux aboard, runs along the inside rail to win the $750,000 Ladies Turf (G3) on Sept. 11 at Kentucky Downs in Franklin.

 COADY PHOTOGRAPHY

The seven-day FanDuel Meet at Kentucky Downs could have up to six races worth $1 million for registered Kentucky-breds with purse incentives added to the $750,000 Kentucky Downs Ladies Turf (Grade 3), $600,000 Franklin-Simpson (G2) and $600,000 Mint Ladies Sprint (G3).

