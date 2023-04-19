Somelikeithotbrown

Somelikeithotbrown held off Atone (No. 7) and Mr Dumas (No. 1) to win last year's Mint Million, which will be the $2 million Mint Millions in 2023 for the seven-day meet at Franklin's Kentucky Downs.

 GRACE CLARK/Kentucky Downs

Kentucky Downs’ Grade 3 Mint Million stakes now is the Mint Millions, reflecting its dramatic growth to become the first $2 million race in track history and America’s richest turf race outside the Breeders’ Cup, the Franklin turf track announced Wednesday.

