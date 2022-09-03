HORSE RACING Kentucky Downs cancels Sunday races due to weather Daily News Jeff Nations Author twitter Author email Sep 3, 2022 45 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Click here to sign up to receive each day's headlines via email Chop Chop, with jockey Reylu Gutierrez aboard, stands in the winner's circle after winning the $500,000 The Aristocrat Gaming Juvenile Fillies stakes race Saturday at Kentucky Downs in Franklin. COADY PHOTOGRAPHY Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Kentucky Downs has canceled racing for Sunday because of heavy rain Saturday and the forecast for more inclement weather in Franklin.Kentucky Downs officials said they hope to be able to transfer Sunday’s card to Monday, Labor Day. An updated decision will be made no later than 5 p.m. Sunday. Reserved seating for Sunday will transfer to Monday. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Kentucky Downs Horse Racing Jeff Nations Bowling Green Daily News Sports Editor Author twitter Author email Follow Jeff Nations Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you