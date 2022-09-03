CHOP CHOP - The Aristocrat Gaming Juvenile Fillies - 11th Running - 09-03-22 - R07 - KD - Presentation 01.jpg

Chop Chop, with jockey Reylu Gutierrez aboard, stands in the winner's circle after winning the $500,000 The Aristocrat Gaming Juvenile Fillies stakes race Saturday at Kentucky Downs in Franklin.

 COADY PHOTOGRAPHY

Kentucky Downs has canceled racing for Sunday because of heavy rain Saturday and the forecast for more inclement weather in Franklin.

Tags

Recommended for you