Princess Grace, on the rail under Florent Geroux, edged Dalika (far left) to win last year's $750,000 Kentucky Downs Ladies Turf at Kentucky Downs in Franklin. Both horses could return in 2022.

 COADY PHOTOGRAPHY

Ten — and possibly 11 — of the 16 horses that won stakes at Kentucky Downs last year are scheduled to return for the upcoming meet, which runs seven days between Sept. 1-14.