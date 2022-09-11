I'm So Cozze (11) is walked around the paddock before the start of the first race on the first day of the FanDuel meet at Kentucky Downs in Franklin, Ky., on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022. (Grace Ramey/gramey@bgdailynews.com)
The nine races Kentucky Downs postponed Sunday because of inclement weather will be run on Tuesday, the track announced Sunday.
The first post will be 12:25 p.m.
A new program will be created to make the rescheduled races (Sunday’s third through 11th) races 1-9. The races will not be redrawn, but all scratched horses have been reinstated into the fields. The new scratch time is 9 a.m. Monday.
“It’s disappointing not to get the card in, because the turf course was perfect Saturday and starting our Sunday card,” Ted Nicholson, Kentucky Downs’ Vice President for Racing, said in a news release. “It actually benefited from some water because (track superintendent) Butch Lehr was cognizant of pending rain, and the course started the day very firm. While rain was intermittent, we had that one steady shower. It was a borderline call, but the safety for our human and equine participants is paramount.
“We now look forward to sunshine the next few days and to staging terrific cards Tuesday and our closing day Wednesday. We appreciate the patience shown by our horsemen, our guests and simulcast players.”
The final tournament of the King of the Turf Handicapping Challenge will be carried over to Tuesday's nine-race card and pick up where it left off Sunday with the postponement after two races. There will no new registrations and no refunds.