Dalika

Dalika edged Princess Grace in Churchill Downs' Grade 1 Beverly D. They'll meet again in the $1 million Kentucky Downs Ladies Turf.

 COADY PHOTOGRAPHY

The biggest day in Kentucky Downs’ 31 racing seasons will be staged this coming Saturday with potentially five $1 million stakes among the six graded stakes being offered. Only the Breeders’ Cup has more seven-figure purses in a single day in America, with five on its Championship Friday and nine on Championship Saturday.