Kentucky Downs for the first time will offer race calls and handicapping analysis in Spanish through a partnership with Daily Racing Form’s DRF en Español.
The Franklin horse track's seven-day meet runs Sept. 1, 3, 4 ,8, 10, 11 and 14.
A full broadcast in Spanish will be available each day on YouTube.com/DRFenEspanol and DRF.com/Espanol. Meet-long content on DRF en Español and DRF en Español social media will include editorial content, handicapping shows, interviews and training reports. Veteran turf journalist and broadcaster Roberto Rodriguez, director of DRF en Español, will head the coverage.
Daily Racing Form launched DRF en Español in August 2020 to serve the Spanish-language audience. The venture expanded by teaming with Keeneland and the Breeders’ Cup in the fall of 2021, with DRF en Español creating a new fan base that has grown each month. According to DRF en Español, its audience is younger and more mobile-friendly than the regular DRF.com target.
“We’re excited about tapping into this fast-growing market,” Ted Nicholson, Kentucky Downs’ vice president for racing, said in a news release. “Spanish is the native language of so many of our racing participants, and we know our Hispanic jockeys and trainers have huge followings. Betting horses is a sport based on information. Anything we can do to make more information available to more people is a good thing. Roberto is a titan in Spanish-speaking turf journalism and with DRF en Español has an important platform to help us better connect with our Hispanic horse-racing fans.”
DRF en Español’s coverage includes Al Dia, a daily handicapping show; La Referencia, a comprehensive premium handicapping product with free download; La Reference Xpress, a two-page downloadable handicapping product with selections; and a daily e-newsletter with race recaps, upcoming shows and handicapping products.
Among those looking forward to the Spanish-language broadcasts and handicapping content is Churchill Downs-based trainer Juan Cano, who believes it will spark additional betting. Though he learned English after coming to America from Guatemala, Cano says he enjoys watching racing broadcasts in his native tongue, such as simulcasting from Chile.
“They’re talking in Español while the horses are running – it’s way different,” he said in a news release. “It’s exciting. I speak English, but a lot of people who speak Spanish don’t. People in Chile might now start watching the races from Kentucky Downs. A lot of people are going to start looking at the races. Like my family, my daddy (in Guatemala). He looks at the races but he doesn’t understand what they’re saying. Having it in Spanish will be good.”
Nominations out for first 3 days' stakes; deadline Wednesday for remainder
Free stakes nominations close Wednesday for the final four days of Kentucky Downs’ meet, whose 11 stakes span Sept 8, 10, 11 and 14. Among those: the five graded stakes staged Sept. 10, including the $1 million Kentucky Turf Cup (G2) and $1 million FanDuel Turf Sprint (G2), both “Win and You’re In” Challenge Series races for the corresponding Breeders’ Cup event Nov. 5 at Keeneland.
There were a total of 288 nominations for the six stakes spread over Sept. 1, 3 and 4, with the horses and their past performances up on this Equibase.com link.
While nominations aren’t the same as entries, they are a sign of enthusiasm for a racing program. The $400,000 FanDuel Tapit, for horses that have not won a stakes in 2022, attracted the most nominations at 58, even if a number of them are more likely for other spots at Kentucky Downs. That includes $3 million-earner Arklow, who is expected to shoot for a third victory in the $1 million Kentucky Turf Cup (G2); last year’s Grade 1 Keeneland Turf Mile winner In Love, who won a division of the Tapit last year; and last year’s Big Ass Fans Dueling Grounds Derby winner Accredit.
The $500,000 Kentucky Downs Juvenile Mile attracted 54 nominees – 11 trained by Brad Cox. The $500,000 Exacta Systems Dueling Grounds Oaks lured 52 noms, including last year’s Aristocrat Gaming Juvenile Fillies winner Turnerloose. The 51 horses made eligible to the $750,000 Big Ass Fans Dueling Grounds Derby include likely starter Grand Sonata, a two-time stakes winner trained by Hall of Famer Todd Pletcher, winner of the DG Derby in 2019 with Social Paranoia and in 2018 with future Grade 1 winner Channel Cat. The Aristocrat Juvenile Fillies drew 38 nominations. The $1 million WinStar Mint Million (G3) attracted the fewest nominations with a very healthy 35, led by Godolphin’s 2021 winner Pixelate, who is one of at least 10 of last year's 16 stakes-winners expected to run back at the track.
Kentucky Downs’ 2022 stakes schedule
(All stakes on grass and include KTDF* enhancements)
Thursday, Sept. 1 — $400,000 FanDuel Tapit Stakes, 3-year-olds & up who have not won a stakes in 2022, one mile & 70 yards.
Saturday, Sept. 3 — $1 million WinStar Mint Million (G3), 3-year-olds & up, mile; $500,000 Aristocrat Gaming Juvenile Fillies, 2-year-old fillies, mile; $500,000 Kentucky Downs Juvenile Mile, 2-year-olds, mile.
Sunday, Sept. 4 — $750,000 Big Ass Fans Dueling Grounds Derby (G3), 3-year-olds, 1 5/16 miles; $500,000 Exacta Systems Dueling Grounds Oaks, 3-year-old fillies, 1 5/16 miles.
Thursday, Sept. 8 — $500,000 Global Tote Juvenile Sprint, 2-year-olds, 6 1/2 furlongs.
Saturday, Sept. 10 — $1 million Kentucky Turf Cup (G2) “Win and You’re In Breeders’ Cup Turf,” 3-year-olds & up, 1 1/2 miles; $1 million FanDuel Turf Sprint (G2) “Win and You’re In Breeders’ Cup Turf Sprint Division,” 3-year-olds & up, 6 furlongs; **$750,000 Kentucky Downs Ladies Turf (G3), fillies & mares 3 years old & up, mile; **$600,000 Franklin-Simpson (G2), 3-year-olds, 6 1/2 furlongs; **$600,000 The Mint Ladies Sprint (G3), fillies & mares 3 years old & up, 6 1/2 furlongs.
Sunday, Sept. 11 — $500,000 Ainsworth Untapable Stakes, 2-year-old fillies, 6 1/2 furlongs; $500,000 Nelson’s Green Brier Tennessee Whiskey Music City Stakes, 3-year-old fillies, 6 1/2 furlongs; $550,000 AGS Ladies Marathon (G3), fillies & mares 3 years old & up, 1 5/16 miles.
Wednesday, Sept. 14 — $400,000 Gun Runner, 3-year-olds, mile; $400,000 One Dreamer, fillies & mares 3 years old & up who have not won a stakes in 2022, mile and 70 yards; $180,000 Tight Spot Overnight Handicap, 3-year-olds & up, mile.
* Kentucky Thoroughbred Development Fund money, which is restricted to registered Kentucky-breds.
** Will increase to $1 million ($550,000 base and $450,000 KTDF) if a Grade or Group 1 winner starts in the race.