Kentucky Downs is transferring an additional $1 million to Ellis Park’s horsemen to beef up purses at the Henderson track’s summer meet, the Franklin track announced Friday.
The allocation is part of the Kentucky Thoroughbred Development Fund (KTDF), which supplements the money that registered Kentucky-bred thoroughbreds can earn in a race.
The $1 million brings to $3.2 million the total amount of money generated from historical horse racing at Kentucky Downs’ The Mint Gaming Hall operation that will go into Ellis Park’s purse account in 2022.
“We looked at the purses for maidens in the summer and just thought they weren’t in line with what we’re trying to do for Kentucky,” Kentucky Downs co-managing partner Ron Winchell said in a news release.
Working with the Kentucky HBPA and Kentucky Horse Racing Commission, Kentucky Downs since 2016 has transferred more than $25 million in purse and KTDF supplements generated at The Mint properties to the state’s other racetracks, the majority benefiting Ellis Park's purse account.
“Once again Kentucky Downs is supporting the racing circuit, and we are grateful,” Vince Gabbert, who is serving as Ellis Park’s interim director of racing operations, said in a news release. “They have shown they don’t just care about their racetrack, but the health of the entire Kentucky circuit.”
The move was applauded by Damon Thayer, the Kentucky Senate Majority Floor Leader.
“I appreciate Kentucky Downs’ ownership and management’s commitment to making sure that the year-round circuit in Kentucky is the best in North America,” Thayer said in a news release. “I know of no other track in the country that generates purses for another. But hopefully this is a short-term solution that works for owners, trainers and jockeys in Kentucky until Ellis Park can generate larger purses on its own once its Owensboro track extension is operational.”