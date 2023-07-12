Red Knight

Red Knight, with jockey Gerardo Corrales aboard, leads the field on his way to winning last year's Kentucky Turf Cup at Kentucky Downs in Franklin. The Grade 2 stakes will be worth $1.7 million in 2023, including KTDF supplements.

 GRACE CLARK/Kentucky Downs

Kentucky Downs' Grade 2 Kentucky Turf Cup will be worth $1.7 million in 2023, with the winner earning more than $1 million if bred in Kentucky, the Franklin thoroughbred horse racing track announced Wednesday.