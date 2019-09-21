Edwin Kibichiy's first experience with the Medical Center 10K was as a spectator cheering on a friend a few years ago.
On Saturday, Kibichiy was a participant for the first time – and came away with the men's individual title. The former University of Louisville All-American, who won a national championship in the 3,000-meter steeplechase in his senior season in 2017, claimed the title with a time of 28 minutes, 49 seconds.
Kibichiy said he expected a challenging course and was happy that it ended with a victory.
"I came here last time and I liked the place," the Colorado Springs, Colo., native said. "I liked the city.
"My coach is preparing me for a marathon, so this was where we are in training. It was a tough course, but that met my expectation."
Kennedy Njiru finished second with a time of 30:09, while Benson Kiema was third with a time of 30:47.
In the women's division, Bowling Green, Ohio, resident Vicoty Chepngeno made it back-to-back titles winning in a time of 31:58. Chepngeno is the first back-to-back winner in the female division since Monica Ngige won in 2015-16.
"I'm so glad to come back here and win the race again," Chepngeno said. "I wanted to see if I could come back and win again after last year and I improved my time so (I am happy)."
Iveen Chepkemoi finished second with a time of 32:55, while Gladys Yator was third with a time of 33:50.
Other winners Saturday were Bowling Green's Julius Kiptoo (Men's Masters), Alisha Wargel from Evansville, Ind. (Women's Masters), Todd Reller from Newburgh, Ind. (Men's Grand Masters), Sheila Natho from Dallas (Women's Grand Masters), Bill Long from Berea, Ohio (Men's Senior Grand Masters) and Vicie Spickard from Nashville (Women's Senior Grand Masters).
The top finishers in the individual age groups included Louisville's Michael Cook (Male 1-12), Easton Hewitt from Greenwood, Ind. (Male 13-15), Bardstown's Christiana Brittian (Female 13-15), Glendale's Austin Searcy (Male 16-19), Bardstown's Erin O'Neill (Female 16-19), Nashville's Barry Phillips (Male 20-24), Kiera Woodman from Clarksville, Tenn. (Female 20-24), Burlington's Benjamin Turner (Male 25-29), Smiths Grove's Cassandra Lowe (Female 25-29), Nashville's Tony White (Male 30-34), Glasgow's Belle Thomas (Female 30-34), Bowling Green's Paul Collins (Male 35-39), Esther Kipserem (Female 35-39), Bowling Green's Cort Basham (Male 40-44), Bowling Green's Laurie Basham (Female 40-44), Jason Newport from Eaton, Ohio (Male 45-49), Bowling Green's Jennifer Gonzalez (Female 45-49), Don Poston from Murfreesboro, Tenn. (Male 50-54), Marilyn Meyer from Hendersonville, Tenn. (Female 50-54), Steve Luthern from Poland, Ohio (Male 55-59), Jenny Isenbarger from Zionsville, Ind. (Female 55-59), Bowling Green's Paul Correa (Male 60-64), Bowling Green's Patricia Crocker (Female 60-64), Gary Romesser from Fort Myers, Fla. (Male 65-69), Diane Huggins from Hendersonville, Tenn. (Female 65-69), Louisville's Dennis Weldon (Male 70-98) and Lexington's Mary Margaret Nagle (Female 70-98).
