Kitodan

Kitodan, with jockey Gerardo Corrales aboard, runs to the wire to win the $750,000 Dueling Grounds Derby last year at Kentucky Downs in Franklin.

 COADY PHOTOGRAPHY

FRANKLIN – An overflow field that includes last year’s stakes winners Kitodan and Play Action Pass was entered Saturday for Thursday’s $500,000 FanDuel Tapit Stakes, the opening-day feature of the seven-day FanDuel Meet at Kentucky Downs.