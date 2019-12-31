It was another banner year for area sports teams, filled with dazzling individual accomplishments, deep postseason runs and one historic team state championship.
Here's a look at the Daily News sports department staff's choices for Top 10 sports stories of 2019.
1. Greenwood girls win state soccer crown
Many of the ingredients were in place to promise a special season for the Lady Gators under first-year coach Zac Lechler, who inherited a team stocked with 10 experienced seniors including reigning Gatorade Girls' Soccer Player of the Year Anna Haddock. An Auburn signee, Haddock paired with fellow senior Ellie Belcher (a Western Kentucky commit) to give Greenwood two future NCAA Division I players as captains.
The talent was there, but how far could the Lady Gators go? It was a question Greenwood was eager to answer in 2019. After an impressive regular season that featured only two losses and an undefeated record in District 14 play, the Lady Gators rolled through the district and regional tournaments to earn a home game for a Semi-State 1 matchup against Marshall County. After prevailing 2-1 in that one, Greenwood got one more home game and went out in style with a 5-0 win over Daviess County to reach the state semifinals at Lexington's Bryan Station High School.
Goals from Haddock, Belcher and Sarah Wiles provided plenty of offense in a 3-0 win over Ashland Blazer in the semifinals, leaving one final hurdle in the form of Highlands. A tense championship game finally broke in the Lady Gators' favor with 8:55 to play when Haddock's free kick went low and through the wall toward the near post and was saved by Highlands goalkeeper Maggie Hinegardner, but the play wasn’t dead. The rebound bounced around, before it found the foot of senior Alyson Kaelin, who finished for the goal.
“This is what we’ve worked for for four years and we knew coming in that we weren’t going to stop until we got that game,” Haddock, who was named the state tournament MVP, told the Daily News. “We fought, we worked so hard and we had minimal chances, but we finished one of them.”
Kaelin's goal was the difference in Greenwood's 1-0 victory, the first state championship for the program -- or any other girls' soccer team out of Region 4.
2. WKU volleyball shatters records
For two days in early December, Western Kentucky transformed unquestionably into a volleyball school.
Sparked by a record-setting regular season and Conference USA tournament run that produced 31 wins and just one loss -- the best winning percentage in WKU's 39-year history of playing the sport -- and a national ranking, the Lady Toppers earned their first-ever chance to host the opening two rounds of the NCAA Volleyball Tournament.
The crowds at E.A. Diddle Arena, which had steadily increased as the Lady Tops produced victory after victory, swelled to record size for WKU's first-round match against Kennesaw State. The announced crowd of 4,154 more than tripled the previous record attendance that watched WKU’s Senior Day match against UAB and the Lady Toppers didn't disappoint with a 3-0 victory to set up a rematch with Louisville -- the only team to deal WKU a loss during the season.
Round 2 shattered the school's attendance record once more, with 5,023 fans on hand to witness an epic five-set battle that Louisville pulled out to end the Lady Tops' magnificent season that included four superlatives in C-USA between Travis Hudson as Coach of the Year, sophomore Lauren Matthews as Player of the Year, junior Nadia Dieudonne as Setter of the Year and Paige Briggs as Freshman of the Year.
“I’m telling you, everybody from (athletic director) Todd Stewart throughout this athletics department, throughout this whole entire Bowling Green community have wrapped their arms around our program and they have shown this country that there are all kinds of places you can go have success, but there is no better place that you can come and feel the love and support of a community like you can right here in Bowling Green, Kentucky," Hudson said in his postgame news conference after the Louisville loss. "I find myself full of gratitude.”
3. Helton revives Hilltopper football
Following a 3-9 season that proved the end of Mike Sanford's two-year tenure as Western Kentucky's head football coach, expectations might charitably be described as modest for new coach Tyson Helton's first season as head coach. A former WKU offensive coordinator in the not-too-distant glory days under Jeff Brohm, Helton had seen the Hilltoppers thrive and was convinced he could help them do so again.
Helton didn't raze the foundation, instead keeping what worked under the previous regime -- namely, defensive coordinator Clayton White and most of his staff -- while bringing back some of the flair that had marked the offense during the Brohm days.
The Tops shook off a rocky start that included a season-opening loss to FCS program Central Arkansas and the loss of starting quarterback Steven Duncan to a season-ending injury in Week 3 to produce a stellar 9-4 season that was highlighted by a jaw-dropping 45-19 road victory over Arkansas and capped by a wild 23-20 victory over Western Michigan on Dec. 30 in the First Responder Bowl in Dallas when freshman kicker Cory Munson connected on a career-best 52-yard field goal with no time left on the clock to win it for the Tops.
A new cast of stars emerged for the Tops, including C-USA Defensive Player of the Year DeAngelo Malone, graduate senior starting quarterback Ty Storey and record-setting senior wide receiver Lucky Jackson as the Hilltoppers produced an unforgettable season under Helton.
“When I first started, they all talked about how it’s a rebuilding year," Helton said. "I don’t believe in that. It’s hard to walk into a room of 95 men and say we’re going to rebuild. … Sometimes when you go through hardships the previous year, it makes you stronger for what you’re about to get into the next year and go accomplish the things you want to accomplish. You saw that out of our kids this year.”
4. Charles Bassey returns, then sidelined
It was a question on the lips of many Hilltopper basketball fans throughout the offseason -- will Charles Bassey return for a second season at WKU? It seemed for the longest time that Bassey, a heralded five-star recruit who dominated as a 6-10 freshman for the Tops, was a foregone conclusion as a one-and-done headed for professional basketball.
For awhile, it seemed that Bassey would do just that -- he declared for the NBA draft in mid-April without signing with an agent in order to receive evaluation and retain his college eligibility. He participated in the NBA draft combine in Chicago in May and worked alongside other top professional prospects. On the final day to withdraw from the draft, Bassey made his decision -- he was heading back to WKU.
The news that Bassey -- the C-USA Freshman of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year -- was returning to an already solid WKU squad made the Hilltoppers a popular prediction to earn an NCAA Tournament bid in 2019-20.
But Bassey's fortunes took an unfortunate turn when he was injured during the Tops' overtime win over Arkansas on Dec. 7. A CT scan, X-ray and MRI tests revealed a tibial plateau fracture in his left leg that required season-ending surgery.
“For any young man to go through this, a player like himself that has so much expectations and things he wants to do, it’s very obvious it’s a setback and would be for any athlete or any person,” WKU coach Rick Stansbury said on his radio show after Bassey's diagnosis. “But to his credit, he’s in as good of spirits as he can possibly be considering what he went through and understands it doesn’t change anything in his life.
“It just prolonged a little longer than he anticipated, but I think he feels good with the evaluations and we feel confident he can make a full recovery through this.”
Whether Bassey has played his last game for the Hilltoppers or will return once again will likely once more be a topic of conversation among fans.
5. Warren East softball returns to state final
Immediately after a runner-up finish in the 2018 state softball tournament, the Warren East softball team had eyes on getting back in 2019.
With all but one starter returning, that goal had added pressure – with expectations from outside the program that Warren East would be back.
Warren East met those expectations head on – and while the Lady Raiders once again came up short in the title game, Warren East coach Philip McKinney said his team showed championship mettle with the way it handled the pressure of being the favorite all season.
“Before the season starts, we go to media day and everyone points their fingers at us and says, ‘Y’all are the favorite in (Region 4) and if you win (Region 4) you have a good chance of getting back to the state championship game,’ ” McKinney told the Daily News. “That’s what these kids lived with before the season and throughout the season and doggone it if they didn’t get back to the state championship game.
“Kudos to those kids, because they are kids, to have a big target and that much pressure. You know what they did? They stepped up said we are the favorite, we will take it and play as hard as we can and see what happens.”
Leaning on ace pitcher Katie Gardner all season, the Lady Raiders burst out of the gates to win their first 25 games before dropping a regular-season decision to Central Hardin.
The Lady Raiders suffered another setback in the District 14 Tournament championship game to South Warren, but came back to beat the Spartans for the Region 4 title.
Wins against Daviess County and Ashland Blazer set up a rematch with Central Hardin in the state semifinals. Warren East avenged that loss to advance to the title game, battling undefeated Male pitch for pitch until the Lady Bulldogs pulled away late for a 6-1 win.
6. BG East LL returns to South Williamsport
For the third time since 2015, the Bowling Green East 11- and 12-year-old All-Stars earned a spot in the biggest event of their sport: the Little League World Series in South Williamsport, Pa.
BG East’s participation in the LLWS has become a late-summer tradition of international interest, with teams and fans traveling from across the globe to Williamsport and with ESPN providing wall-to-wall coverage of the games.
BG East punched its ticket to Williamsport by dominating the Great Lakes Regional Tournament in Indianapolis, outscoring its opponents 35-13 in an undefeated run through the bracket.
The bats were cold for the BG East in an opening-round matchup against Coon Rapids-Andover (Minn.) in its LLWS opener. BG East managed just two hits in a 2-1 loss that dropped the team into an elimination game.
The bats never woke up for BG East, which managed just two hits again in a 6-1 loss to New England Region champion Barrington (R.I.) in the elimination game.
The Bowling Green squad ended its trip to the LLWS on a high note by beating Australia 4-1 in a consolation game to close out their tournament appearance.
Behind a complete-game performance from starting pitcher Chaze Huff, BG East finally broke through with some offense with six hits in all.
“We’re just extremely proud of what we’ve accomplished and proud of our community,” BG East manager Rick Kelley told the Daily News. “And we’re so honored to have represented them.”
7. Jake Sanford shines for Tops
Western Kentucky outfielder Jake Sanford came to WKU from McCook Community College and put forth one of the best campaigns in Hilltopper program history. The Dartmouth, Nova Scotia, native set numerous records, accumulated multiple All-American accolades and earned C-USA Player of the Year honors. He started all 56 games while playing every single inning in the outfield, slashing .398/.483/.805 with 88 hits, 178 total bases, 22 home runs, 20 doubles, 66 runs batted in and 65 runs scored.
With a .402 batting average, 22 home runs and 65 runs batted in heading into the 2019 C-USA Tournament, Sanford became the first regular-season Triple Crown winner (batting average, home run and runs batted in leader) in the league’s 24-year history. He led all Division I hitters with an .805 slugging percentage, ranked second with 178 total bases and tied for sixth with 22 home runs when the Hilltoppers’ season ended.
In addition to being voted C-USA Player of the Year, Newcomer of the Year and a First Team outfielder, Sanford racked up numerous national postseason accolades. The ABCA, the NCBWA, Perfect Game/Rawlings, Collegiate Baseball Newspaper, www.D1Baseball.com and 11Point7: The College Baseball Podcast named him a First Team All-American, while Baseball America listed him as a Second Team All-American. In addition, he was as a semifinalist for the 2019 Dick Howser Trophy.
The New York Yankees selected Sanford in the third round of the 2019 MLB Draft with the 105th overall pick June 4.
8. Dragons return to KHSAA Sweet Sixteen semifinals
Warren Central had some serious holes to fill following a spectacular 2017-18 season that produced a 31-6 record and a run to the KHSAA Boys' Sweet Sixteen semifinals.
Dragons coach William Unseld molded a raw, largely unproven roster loaded with fresh faces into another dangerous squad. After losing to arch-rival Bowling Green in the District 14 tournament championship, Warren Central had a tough path to return to Rupp. The Dragons pulled it off by beating three district tournament champions in a row -- first Glasgow in overtime, then Logan County before finally dispatching Bowling Green to win the Region 4 championship.
Warren Central kept right on rolling at Rupp, downing Mayfield 73-55 in the opening round, then battling past Madisonville-North Hopkins for a 66-62 win to set up a state semifinal rematch with Scott County. The Dragons finally ran out of steam, falling 70-52 to end another stellar season. Central's Dre Boyd and Tayshaun Bibb were named to the Sweet Sixteen all-tournament team.
“Just to end this here, the last Saturday of the high school season, we have to be proud of that,” Bibb told the Daily News. “We’ve got to accept that because a lot of people didn’t expect us to make it out (of the District 14 tournament) and here we are in the Final Four in back-to-back years. We’ve got to accept that and be proud of that.”
9. A special season for Sargent
Western Kentucky senior Billy Tom Sargent was named a PING Honorable Mention All-American, capping a tremendous season as the first golfer in WKU history to receive All-America honors.
The Georgetown native was an All-Conference USA First Team performer and became the first Hilltopper to ever compete in the NCAA Championships, tying for 11th and earning recognition as a top-15 national finalist.
He outperformed 61 of 72 top-100 players in the field, including 15 in the top 25, and tied for the 10th-best NCAA finish ever by a Conference USA golfer.
Sargent finished the season ranked as the No. 75 golfer in the country by Golfstat. He competed in 12 events in his final season, leading the team with a stroke average of 71.5 – the best single-season mark on record in the program.
Sargent tallied nine top-20 finishes in his final college campaign, including four top-5s and two victories that tied him for the program record with five career wins. Those wins included Vanderbilt’s prestigious Mason Rudolph Championship.
The senior became the first Hilltopper to ever compete in multiple NCAA Regionals as an individual. He earned the single advancing individual berth to the NCAA Championships by winning a three-hole playoff at the Athens Regional.
10. Jamale Carothers breaks out for Navy
Jamale Carothers began his sophomore season playing for Navy's junior-varsity team. He ended it as one of the most explosive and productive players on the Midshipmen roster -- the varsity roster, that is.
“Never said anything ... but his work kept speaking loudly to us. He’d break off a run in practice or do something with special teams and the more he did that, the more in our staff meetings we were like, ‘Man, we’ve got to give this kid a shot and see what he can do,’ " Navy coach Ken Niumatalolo said on the Jim Rome Show on Nov. 4. “He got a couple of plays one game and he killed it and he continued to do better and better and he’s been phenomenal.”
Carothers, a Bowling Green High School graduate and former Kentucky Mr. Football, continued to kill it for Navy as he quickly earned a starting job at fullback.
He finished the season with 712 rushing yards -- second best on the team, despite playing in only nine games -- and scored 14 rushing TDs. Carothers chipped in with four receptions for 105 yards and two touchdowns, helping Navy to a national ranking and an 11-2 overall mark capped by Tuesday's win over Kansas State in the Liberty Bowl.
