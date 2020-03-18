The college basketball season wrapped up for some former area standouts, and came to an unexpected and abrupt end for others with the onset of the coronavirus global pandemic that effectively shut down collegiate athletics for the season.
Here's a look at how the area's women's college basketball players fared this season:
• Elli Bartley (Lindsey Wilson) – A junior guard, Bartley did not see action after transferring from NCAA Division 2 North Florida. The 2017 Glasgow graduate was named to the Mid-South Conference All-Academic Team. The Blue Raiders finished the season 26-5 overall and 13-3 in the Mid-South Conference and qualified as a No. 4 seed in the NAIA Division 1 Championship.
• Skyler Burd (Union) – A junior guard/forward, Burd played in 31 games for the Bulldogs and averaged 1.8 points and 2.2 rebounds per game. The 2017 Glasgow graduate was an Appalachian Athletic Conference All-Academic Team selection. Union finished the season 26-7 overall and 20-4 in the Appalachian Athletic Conference. The Bulldogs earned a No. 7 seed in the NAIA Division 2 Championship, falling 68-66 in overtime to second-seeded Taylor (Ind.).
• Loreal Cheaney (Brescia) – A sophomore forward, Cheaney played in 25 games (nine starts) for the Lady Bearcats. The 2017 Russellville graduate averaged 5.4 points and 3.8 rebounds for Brescia, which finished 9-21 overall and 5-11 in the River States Conference.
• Sarah Dennison (Asbury) – A sophomore guard/forward, Dennison played in 15 games (14 starts) for the Eagles. The 2018 South Warren graduate averaged 6.1 points and 6.9 rebounds for Asbury, which finished with a 20-11 overall record and a 7-8 mark in the River States Conference.
• Bree Glover (WKU) – A redshirt junior forward, Glover – a 2016 Glasgow graduate – sat out the season after transferring from Ole Miss. The Lady Toppers finished their season with a 22-7 overall record and a 14-4 mark in Conference USA.
• Savannah Gregory (Campbellsville) – A redshirt junior guard, Gregory was named Tuesday to the Women's Basketball Coaches' Association NAIA All-America team as an honorable mention selection and was named to the National Christian College Athletic Association All-America Second Team. The 2016 Allen County-Scottsville graduate averaged 13.8 points and grabbed 6.0 rebounds per game for the Lady Tigers, as well as recording 95 steals. Gregory surpassed the 1,000-point career scoring mark this season, finishing with 1,209. Gregory was named the Mid-South Conference Defensive Player of the Year for the second time in her career and was a first-team All-MSC selection. The Lady Tigers finished the year 29-3 overall and 14-2 in the Mid-South Conference to win the regular-season championship and earn a No. 1 seed in the NAIA Division 1 Championship.
• Kaylyn Hale (Lindsey Wilson) – A sophomore guard, Hale saw action in 16 games and averaged 0.6 points and 0.9 rebounds. The 2018 Glasgow graduate was named to the Mid-South Conference All-Academic Team. The Blue Raiders finished the season 26-5 overall and 13-3 in the Mid-South Conference and qualified as a No. 4 seed in the NAIA Division 1 Championship.
• Kyeden Hughes (Brescia) – A freshman forward, Hughes played in eight games for the Lady Bearcats. The 2019 Glasgow graduate averaged 2.6 points and 2.0 rebounds for Brescia, which finished 9-21 overall and 5-11 in the River States Conference.
• Rose Mary Jackson (Lindsey Wilson) – A sophomore forward, Jackson played in 29 games for the Blue Raiders. The 2017 Greenwood graduate averaged 5.0 points and 3.2 rebounds per game. The Blue Raiders finished the season 26-5 overall and 13-3 in the Mid-South Conference and qualified as a No. 4 seed in the NAIA Division 1 Championship.
• Amaya Lasley (Webber International) – A sophomore guard, Lasley played in 30 games (13 starts) for the Warriors. The 2018 South Warren graduate averaged 4.5 points and 2.8 rebounds per game for Webber International, which finished the season 19-12 overall and 11-7 in The Sun Conference.
• Jordan McDonald (Lindsey Wilson) – A sophomore center, McDonald played in 26 games for the Blue Raiders. The 2018 South Warren graduate averaged 1.9 points and 2.0 rebounds per game. McDonald was named to the Mid-South Conference All-Academic Team. The Blue Raiders finished the season 26-5 overall and 13-3 in the Mid-South Conference and qualified as a No. 4 seed in the NAIA Division 1 Championship.
• Markizjah Mimms (Georgetown) – A junior guard, Mimms – a 2017 Bowling Green graduate – did not play during the season. Georgetown finished the year with a 14-16 overall record and was 5-11 in the Mid-South Conference.
• Keely Morrow (Lipscomb) – A sophomore forward, Morrow saw action in 16 games. The 2018 Bowling Green graduate averaged 6.0 points and 2.8 rebounds for the Lady Bisons. Lipscomb finished the season 7-23 overall and 4-12 in the ASUN Conference.
• Bailey Pedigo (Campbellsville) – A freshman guard, Pedigo saw action in 20 games for the Lady Tigers. The 2019 Barren County graduate averaged 1.0 points and 1.0 rebounds for Campbellsville, which finished the year 29-3 overall and 14-2 in the Mid-South Conference to win the regular-season championship and earn a No. 1 seed in the NAIA Division 1 Championship.
• Natalie Pierce (Lindsey Wilson) – A freshman guard, Pierce played in 22 games for the Blue Raiders. The 2019 South Warren graduate averaged 2.4 points, 0.6 assists and 0.6 rebounds per game. The Blue Raiders finished the season 26-5 overall and 13-3 in the Mid-South Conference and qualified as a No. 4 seed in the NAIA Division 1 Championship.
• Sarah Sutton (Murray State) – A freshman forward, the 2019 Allen County-Scottsville graduate saw action in 12 games and averaged 0.8 points and 0.3 rebounds. The Racers finished the season 14-16 overall and 7-11 in the Ohio Valley Conference.
