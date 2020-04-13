Weather Alert

...THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN LOUISVILLE KY HAS ISSUED A FLOOD ADVISORY FOR THE GREEN RIVER... GREEN RIVER AT WOODBURY AFFECTING THE FOLLOWING COUNTIES IN KENTUCKY...BUTLER...WARREN. THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN LOUISVILLE KY HAS ISSUED A * FLOOD ADVISORY FOR THE GREEN RIVER AT WOODBURY. * FROM TONIGHT TO EARLY WEDNESDAY MORNING. * AT 11:00 AM MONDAY THE STAGE WAS 20.7 FEET. * FLOOD STAGE IS 26.0 FEET. * FORECAST...THE RIVER WILL RISE TO NEAR 26 FEET EARLY WEDNESDAY MORNING. &&