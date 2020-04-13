A pair of former area softball standouts were named to the Mid-South Conference Academic All-Conference team on Monday.
Campbellsville junior catcher Ryley Whitney and freshman utility player Madison Davis garnered academic honors.
Whitney, an Allen County-Scottsville graduate, started all 19 games for the Lady Tigers before the season ended when the NAIA announced the cancellation of all spring sports March 16 due to concerns stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Whitney batted .362 with a home run, five doubles and 14 RBIs.
Davis also saw extensive time in her first collegiate season, playing in 18 games (14 starts). The Franklin-Simpson graduate batted .310 with a pair of doubles and five RBIs.
