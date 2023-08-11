Striped bass

Phillip Garrard of Lexington caught this 42½-inch striped bass that weighed 35 pounds this past June from Lake Cumberland. Two poor years of survival for stocked striped bass in 2018 and 2019 put a dent in the population of 26- to 30-inch fish in Lake Cumberland, but the lake holds many fish in the 18 to 22 inch range. This portends good fishing in the coming years and the lake still holds some large fish like this one.

 KENTUCKY AFIELD

For farmers, crops do well when the rain falls at just the right time. In other years, when there’s too much or too little rain, not so much.

– Author Lee McClellan is a nationally award-winning associate editor for Kentucky Afield magazine, the official publication of the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources. He is a life-long hunter and angler, with a passion for smallmouth bass fishing.