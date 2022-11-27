NASHVILLE – It was a frustrating day for the Tennessee Titans in Sunday’s 20-16 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.
In a rematch of last season’s AFC divisional round playoff game, Tennessee was unable to get a measure of revenge – largely of its own doing. Red zone inefficiency and an ill-timed penalty on Cincinnati’s final drive was the difference, dropping the Titans to 7-4 on the season.
“I think all four phases didn’t do a good enough job today – coaching, special teams, offense and defense,” Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel said.
Tennessee entered the day second in red zone efficiency, but the Titans were 0-for-3 in Sunday’s loss.
“We just didn’t make enough plays down there," Vrabel said. "We got down there a few times, had some opportunities, but didn’t make enough plays.”
Two of the drives ended with field goals from Caleb Shudak, added to the roster in place of an injured Randy Bullock, but the Titans were unable to finish drives with touchdowns. A third drive, with the game tied 10-all late in the first half, ended with a Shudak miss on a 35-yard attempt.
“It was a little frustrating,” Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill said. “We did a good job of moving the ball down the field. At the same time, as an offense, you want to be able to get into the end zone there.They did a good job of keeping us out of there, but yeah you’d love to get points right there.”
Those points loomed large in the second half. Cincinnati surged in front 20-13 early in the fourth quarter and the Titans got down to the Bengals' 20-yard lne before opting for a field goal to cut the lead to four with 7:35 left.
“We were just trying to secure some points and get the stop,” Vrabel said of the decision. “That’s what the thought process was. I think the process was, we could get a stop and have a chance to either win the game or tie it.”
The offense never got a chance to see the field again. Tennessee appeared to have the Bengals stopped, forcing a field goal that would have put the Titans down 23-16 with 1:53 left, but a personal foul on Kevin Strong gave the Bengals a first down – allowing them to run out the clock.
“They didn’t give me any interpretation,” Vrabel said. “They said they felt like we hit the snapper in the head or neck area.
“ ... I saw a quick replay. We were trying to block a kick. That’s all we were trying to do. I’ll take a closer look at it and see what it was … if we hit him in the head or not.”
Vrabel was quick to add that one play wasn’t the difference in the game. Tannehill said the offense has got to be better.
“We just have to be cleaner in the red zone,” Tannehill said. “Obviously it is something we pride ourselves on. We put a lot of focus and importance on it throughout the season. Today we didn’t execute well enough.”