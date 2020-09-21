Three local players - Dalan Cofer, Jordan Meredith and Jordan Bass - have been named to the Kentucky Pro Football Hall of Fame preseason 2020 Kentucky Collegiate All-Commonwealth team.
The team is designed to represent "the best collegiate football players that the state of Kentucky has to offer, whose talent and dedication contribute significantly to their teams, both in the classroom and on the field."
Cofer, a Bowling Green graduate, is a senior defensive lineman at Kentucky Wesleyan. Meredith, also a Bowling Green graduate, is a redshirt senior at Western Kentucky University. Bass, a Franklin-Simpson graduate, is a senior tight end at Campbellsville.
Each player was nominated by their college or university. In the past, the All-Commonwealth team has been introduced on-stage at the annual Kentucky Pro Football Hall of Fame at the Lexington Opera House in June as well as on each player's home football field during the fall season. Due to the restrictions of the coronavirus pandemic the annual induction ceremony was postponed, so awards will be presented during practice with the dates and times to be determined by each school's coach.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.