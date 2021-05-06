Freed-Hardeman senior Clay Wagoner, a Warren East graduate, and Lindsey Wilson sophomore Austin Rayno, a Logan County graduate, received Mid-South Conference Academic All-Conference honors, the league announced Tuesday.
In order to be nominated by an institution, a student-athlete must maintain a minimum grade point average of 3.25 on a 4.0 scale and must have achieved at least sophomore academic status.
Cumberland (Tenn.) leads the MSC with 25 honorees. Bethel (Tenn.) had the second-most with 18 while Campbellsville (Ky.) had 17.
Rayno has started all 43 games for 22-21 Lindsey Wilson entering Thursday's conference tournament game against Bethel at Bowling Green Ballpark, and is hitting .287 with six doubles, two triples, four homers, 26 RBIs and 41 runs scored.
Wagoner has pitched two innings for 24-21 Freed-Hardeman this season entering Friday's conference tournament game against the Georgetown/Thomas More winner.