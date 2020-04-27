Former area standouts Chandler Harnage and Austin Rayno were among seven Lindsey Wilson players named to the Mid-South Conference Baseball Academic All-Conference Team on Monday.
In order to be nominated by an institution, a student-athlete must maintain a minimum grade point average of 3.25 on a 4.0 scale and must have achieved at least sophomore academic status. Ninety-six players were named to the team.
Harnage, a South Warren graduate, was off to a strong start in his senior year for the Blue Raiders before the season was canceled due to the coronavirus outbreak.
In six starts for Lindsey Wilson, Harnage was 2-3 while compiling a 2.70 earned run average with 30 strikeouts in 40 innings.
Rayno, a Logan County graduate playing his sophomore season as an infielder for the Blue Raiders, started 20 of 21 games he played in and drove in nine runs.
