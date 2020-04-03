I have no idea how many games I've been to in my lifetime, or even just this year – though that number, whatever it is, has unfortunately stopped growing for the time being – so I can't name them all off the top of my head, but there are a select few that I'll likely never forget.
Some have happened recently, like the Lady Toppers' double overtime loss at Middle Tennessee on Feb. 29, and some came at the start of my career, like Kaleb Gifford's perfect game in Old Town's 3-0 victory over Belfast in Maine's 2016 Class B North quarterfinals, when I was fresh out of Lasell College and writing for easternmainesports.com.
Then there's those games in between.
There are ones with late-game heroics, like when Antonio Brown had a 31-yard touchdown reception with 10 seconds left to beat the Bengals 28-21 at Paul Brown Stadium in 2018, leading to a more-awkward-than-usual Marvin Lewis postgame news conference, and there are the games that couldn't be decided in regulation, like when Jared Savage drained a 3-pointer with 26 seconds left to force overtime in Western Kentucky's 86-79 win over previously unbeaten Arkansas on Dec. 7 at E.A. Diddle Arena.
There are the comebacks, like when Warren East entered the fourth quarter at Greenwood on Jan. 31 down by 15 and proceeded to outscore the Lady Gators 27-0 in the fourth, and there are the special moments, like the first installment of the "Hell is Real Derby," when FC Cincinnati – then an upstart USL team – had its city's full support and beat the Columbus Crew – one of the original MLS teams – in the 2017 U.S. Open Cup.
Here's a look back at what I consider the five best games I've covered in my career, in no particular order:
Dec. 30, 2019 – Munson makes game-winning field goal to cap off turnaround season
Western Kentucky was coming off a disappointing 3-9 season and lost to FCS Central Arkansas in Tyson Helton's first game as the team's head coach to open the 2019 campaign.
Things aren't looking good, right?
The Hilltoppers went 1-1 in the next two games, Ty Storey took over at quarterback for injured Steven Duncan and WKU went 7-2 in the regular season from there to become bowl eligible. Sure, the team had some special moments along the way – not all of which I saw in person – however, none of those games, in my opinion, were better than the last one (but, if we're being fair, my judgement could have been clouded by the ridiculous amount of delicious BBQ I consumed leading up to the game or by my fashion awakening in Texas).
WKU and Western Michigan were tied 20-all in the closing seconds of the SERVPRO First Responder Bowl at SMU. Storey's last-second heave to the end zone fell incomplete, but a flag came out after the play. The Broncos were called for having 12 players on the field and the call was confirmed after review.
Enter Cory Munson.
The freshman nicknamed "Wild Thing" by Helton had been somewhat inconsistent throughout the year – he entered the game making 58.3 percent of his field goals and had missed a 29-yarder before halftime – but he came through with a career-best 52-yard make on the untimed down to give WKU a 23-20 victory. Munson was hoisted onto the shoulders of his teammates at Gerald J. Ford Stadium and the turnaround season was complete.
March 14, 2018 – Pikeville beats John Hardin in 3OT thriller
When I was working as a reporter at The Ledger Independent in Maysville, sports editor Evan Dennison and I would go to most, if not all, of the KHSAA Sweet Sixteen games and put together short stories.
I wasn't writing about this game, but I was on the baseline taking pictures. I think my back is still sore from sitting on the hardwood at Rupp Arena for so long.
That's because the nightcap on the first day of the 2018 boys' state tournament between Pikeville and John Hardin wasn't decided in regulation, or one overtime, or even two overtimes. It took three added periods before the Panthers came out on top 72-69.
Pikeville's Wyatt Battaile connected on a buzzer-beating 3-pointer, holding his hand in the air long after the shot fell through, to force the first overtime on the way to his 30-point night. Down by three again, Evan Rhodes was fouled on a 3-point attempt with 3.6 seconds left and made each to force the second overtime. Pikeville junior Christian Billiter made a 3-pointer from the top of the key to tie the game 61-all to force the third added period, where the Panthers outscored the Bulldogs 11-8 to end the marathon.
March 11, 2017 – Eastern Brown comes back to beat Lynchburg-Clay for spot in Final Four
An OHSAA Division III girls' regional championship produced the final part of an epic trilogy between Eastern Brown and Lynchburg-Clay.
Because of Maysville's location along the Ohio River, we covered two counties in Ohio. Eastern ended Lynchburg-Clay's undefeated start in the first meeting, and in the second then-junior and current Loyola-Chicago sophomore Allison Day scored 28 points in the second half to lead Eastern to a 67-57 victory, putting the Lady Warriors in prime position to claim the Gold Ball – the Southern Hills Athletic Conference prize for a team that goes undefeated in league play.
The third meeting came with the season and a spot in the Final Four on the line. The game was a tale of two halves, with Binkley twins McKayla and Hannah, plus then-sophomore and current Miami-Ohio freshman Peyton Scott, leading the Lady Mustangs to an 11-point lead.
Eastern outscored Lynchburg-Clay 15-6 in the third quarter and trailed by only two heading to the fourth. Lady Warriors coach Kevin Pickerill said he "thought we were in the right position right then," and he was right. Eastern used a 10-0 run early in the fourth and earned a berth in the program's first Final Four in 15 seasons.
Nov. 2, 2019 – Lady Gators claim first state soccer title
Greenwood made history this fall with its first girls' soccer state title by beating Highlands – the 2018 runner-up – 1-0 in the championship match at Bryan Station High School.
Senior Alyson Kaelin scored the game's lone goal off of a free kick from Anna Haddock with under nine minutes to play. Haddock, an Auburn signee who scored 150 goals at Greenwood, was named the tournament MVP. Sweeper Ellie Belcher and goalkeeper Elizabeth DeMarse led the Lady Gators to an eighth shutout in nine postseason games.
The victory helped cement the legacy of the 10-member senior class. The group finished off careers featuring 77 wins, two District 14 titles and three Region 4 championships by bringing the first girls' state soccer title back to Warren County.
March 7, 2017 – Jake Ohmer's buzzer beater in the 10th Region final
I had heard of the special moments in Mason County's storied arena, but hadn't witnessed one myself until I was shooting photos at the 2017 10th Region Tournament championship game.
The final play of the tournament was only fitting for the type of performance then-Scott senior Jake Ohmer had put together for three games. In the quarterfinals, the guard had 28 points in a 75-57 victory over Mason County, and his showing four nights later was even more impressive. Midway through the third quarter of the semifinal with Paris, the Bird Gang broke out in a "You can't stop him!" chant from the Eagles' student section.
And the Greyhounds couldn't.
Ohmer finished with 46 points, with 32 coming in the second half of the 70-67 victory.
All of that was just leading up to, what I consider, the best game I've covered.
Campbell County had beaten Scott in the regular season and in the 37th District championship by a combined three points, setting up a highly-anticipated championship contest. Let's just say it lived up to the hype and skip ahead to the end.
The Camels were up by two with 13.7 seconds left and Scott had the ball out of bounds at the other end of the floor. After a miss on the Eagles' first 3-point attempt, Ohmer grabbed the rebound and, with defenders surrounding him in the corner, got the winning shot to roll in.
He finished with 104 points in the tournament – the second most all-time behind Pendleton County's Talbert Turner, who had 112 in '84 – and that was just part of the story. Scott advanced to the state Final Four behind Ohmer, who had 41 points in the first round against Harlan, 32 in the second against Perry County Central and 33 in a semifinal loss to eventual champion Bowling Green. Ohmer's play impressed WKU coach Rick Stansbury, and he ended up playing for the Hilltoppers for two seasons before transferring to Georgetown.
That run at Rupp and those two years on The Hill wouldn't have happened, though, if not for some "Fieldhouse Magic" in, what I consider, the best game I've covered.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.