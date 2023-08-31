Red Knight

The Mike Maker-trained Red Knight (No. 1 on the rail) won last year’s 1 1/2-mile stakes at Kentucky Downs and will shoot for a repeat in the $1.7 million FanDuel Kentucky Turf Cup.

 GRACE CLARK

FRANKLIN – Mike Maker had no idea what percentage of his career success was on grass, just that it was a lot. So here are some numbers: