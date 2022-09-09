FRANKLIN — There is one sure bet as Kentucky Downs stages the biggest day in the track’s 31 seasons of racing: trainer Mike Maker will be well-represented.
Maker has won more races than any trainer in track history (75 and counting, including eight so far this meet that gives him a four-win cushion over second-place Wesley Ward). He has started more horses than anyone in track history (436, including 31 so far this meet) and earned more in purses ($10,221,035, fattened by $895,257 so far this meet).
And he entered a total of 17 horses — roughly 10% of his stable — for Saturday’s 12-race card that begins with a special 11:30 a.m. post time. Including six graded stakes, a total of $6,530,000 in purses is being offered on the day, with Kentucky Downs becoming the only track in America to offer five $1 million races on one card outside the Breeders’ Cup.
“Biggest purses in the country,” Maker said. “We have a lot of grass horses. We’ve done very well here, so it’s obvious why we have as many entries as we have.”
That includes four horses in the track’s signature race, the $1 million, Grade 2 Kentucky Turf Cup: Red Knight, Temple, Keystone Field and Glynn County. Maker sports a record four wins in the 1 1/2-mile race, whose winner earns a fees-paid spot in the $4 million Longines Breeders’ Cup Turf (G1) on Nov. 5 at Keeneland as part of the Breeders’ Cup’s “Win and You’re In” Challenge Series.
The Kentucky Turf Cup and $1 million, Grade 2 FanDuel Turf Sprint will air live on CNBC from 4-5 p.m.
Red Knight, the 2020 Kentucky Turf Cup runner-up behind two-time winner Arklow, was sent to Maker this year. Off an 11-month layoff, the 8-year-old gelding won his only start for his new barn, taking Virginia’s Colonial Cup.
“He’s a classy old horse that was pretty impressive coming off a year layoff and being able to get the job done at a mile and a half,” Maker said. “He’s probably my best shot. Temple has run well at a mile and three-eighths, just not a mile and a half. But he’s run well here in the past. Glynn County has run well here in the past, too. Keystone Field is doing really well. He’ll be a pace presence. But you don’t know (what to expect) when they’re jumping up in class.”
Maker has had at least two horses running in the Kentucky Turf Cup every year since he ran three in 2013. He has had at least one top-three finish every year dating to 2015.
Maker has another three horses in the $1 million, Grade 3 WinStar Mint Million (post time: 1:45 p.m.) that was rescheduled after being canceled a week earlier due to inclement weather. Atone was entered the first time around, but the additional week encouraged Maker to add 2021 Mint Million runner-up Somelikeithotbrown and millionaire Field Pass to the mix.
Atone is the 3-1 favorite in the Global Tote morning line but awaiting a signature victory. “Hard-luck horse,” Maker said, referencing narrow defeats, “Add a length to his career and it would be pretty huge.”
Maker also has Run Curtis Run in the $600,000, Grade 2 Franklin-Simpson for 3-year-old sprinters and Artemis Citylimits, who drew in off the also-eligible list to run in the FanDuel Turf Sprint, which also is a qualifier for the $1 million Breeders’ Cup Turf Sprint (G1).
“Glad he drew in,” Maker said, adding of Artemis Citylimits' allowance victories at Belmont and Saratoga, “He’s doing fabulous. His last couple of races were very strong.”
Asked if he finds himself handicapping the skies, Maker said: “I try not to worry about things I have no control over.”
And if it does rain, he says his horses will handle soft turf. “Better than they handle not racing,” he added with a laugh.
The Kentucky Downs record for wins at a meet is the 10 for trainer Wayne Catalano in 2013. Maker, with a record six crowns overall, won the title with nine wins in 2018 and with eight apiece 2015-2017 and in 2020. Last year he tied for the title with four wins.
“He points so many horses here,” said Peter Proscia, who owns Temple with David Staudacher and Artemus Citylimits with Staudacher and Michael Dubb. “He starts early in the summer to get ready for this meet. And with the big pots, it really is a no-brainer.”
Added Staudacher with a laugh, “He’s got the Maker magic.”
Gushing over Gufo: Clement high on Turf Cup favorite
Just after 6:30 on Friday morning, Gufo, the 7-5 Global Tote morning-line favorite for Saturday’s G2, $1 million Kentucky Turf Cup, poked his head out of his stall at the barn area at Kentucky Downs.
He looked bright and alert 45 minutes after stepping off a van following a 16-hour ride from Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
Right next door, to Gufo’s right, was his travel companion and stablemate from trainer Christophe Clement. That would be Big Invasion, who is the 8-5 Global Tote morning-line choice in the G2, $600,000 Franklin-Simpson Stakes, also on Saturday.
Clement will not be making the trip to Kentucky; he is entrusting the saddling duty to his long-time assistant Christophe Lorieul. Speaking by phone from New York, Clement was gushing about his 5-year-old Gufo, who won the G1, $750,000, Sword Dancer at Saratoga Race Course on Aug. 27 at 1 1/2 miles, the same distance as the Turf Cup, which is for 3-year-olds and up.
“I like him very much,” Clement said. “He has been a very honest horse for the last three years. He has been competing at the top level for the last three years.”
Gufo won the Sword Dancer for the second straight year, giving him three Grade I wins on his resume.
The only part of the narrative that Clement doesn’t particularly like is that Gufo is coming back to the races quicker than he would normally like.
“I am doing something that I usually don’t do, which is to run a horse back at the top level in two weeks,” Clement said. “But he surprised me with how well he came back from the Sword Dancer. I thought the level of his energy was so high and he looks so good. It’s very difficult to pass on a million dollar race if you think you could be one of the choices.”
Following the Sword Dancer, which he won by a half-length, Clement gave Gufo one week of easy jogging and another with gallops.
“He is telling me he is doing well so it’s worth taking a shot,” Clement said.
The veteran conditioner said he has no reservations about the Kentucky Downs course possibly having some moisture in it as rain is in the forecast.
Gufo, a son of Declaration of War who is owned by Stephen Cainelli’s Otter Bend Stable, won the Sword Dancer over a course labeled good.
He does not have the same confidence for 3-year-old Big Invasion, who has run over firm courses in all seven of his starts.
“With him, the rain is a concern,” Clement said. “He loves faster ground. He is a very fast horse and has an enormous amount of quality.”
Big Invasion, like Gufo, will be ridden by Joel Rosario. Big Invasion, also a son of Declaration of War, is owned by Dean Reeves’ Reeves Thoroughbred Racing. He is coming off a successful season at Saratoga where he won twice, the Quick Call (G3) and the Mahony.
Both races were at 5 1/2 furlongs and he won them by a combined 5 3/4 lengths. Big Invasion has never raced at 6 1/2 furlongs but has a win at seven.
Neither of Clement’s horses have ever run at Kentucky Downs. Having Rosario, who won a record 17 races there last year, puts the trainer at ease.
“He knows Kentucky Downs very well,” Clement said. “I will listen to the jockey.”
The big purse money was another reason that Clement was willing to give his horses a long journey.
“The purses make you feel a bit brave to go there,” he said.
Dalika won't sneak up on anyone in Ladies Turf
Trainer Al Stall Jr. kind of snuck up on everyone in the G1, $500,000 Beverly D. at Churchill Downs last month. That won’t happen Saturday in the G3 Kentucky Downs Ladies Turf for fillies and mares aged 3 & up.
His 6-year-old mare Dalika (GER) is the 2-1 Global Tote morning-line favorite in the one-mile race. When she ran in the five-horse Beverly D. on Aug. 13, Dalika was dismissed at 7-1, the longest price in the field.
“I feel pretty good about it,” Stall said about his chances in the Ladies Turf. “But I am sure everyone else in the race feels good about it, too.”
Dalika, who will be ridden by Brian Hernandez Jr., who rode the daughter of Pastorius (GER) for the first time in the Beverly D., will be making her fourth start of 2022. As a Grade 1 winner, she raises the purse offering to $1 million from $750,000 under incentives Kentucky Downs added to the race. As a German-bred, Dalika is not eligible for the $450,000 in Kentucky Thoroughbred Development Fund enhancements, but the $550,000 base purse is still the largest for which the mare has competed.
She has faced salty competition this summer, as, two starts ago, she ran in the G1 $500,000 Diana at Saratoga where she finished fifth in a field of six. Her first start of the year produced a second in the G3, $200,000 Mint Julep Stakes at Churchill on June 5.
“She has had a good freshening,” Stall said. “She is a fresh horse with only three starts this year. And she loves this track.”
Dalika, who is owned by Paul Varga’s Bal Mar Equine, finished second in this race last year and won the $300,000 One Dreamer Stakes in 2020.
Stall will also be saddling In Good Spirits, also owned by Bal Mar, in the G3, $600,000 Mint Ladies Sprint at 6 1/2-furlongs for fillies and mares aged 3 & up.
The 5-year-old daughter of Ghostzapper is winless in three starts this year. Her last start produced a fourth-place finish in the one-mile De La Rose at Saratoga on Aug. 7. Before that, she ran at Churchill Downs and Woodbine.
“After we raced in Canada (June 4), we had to wait until Saratoga because there was no turf racing at Churchill,” Stall said. “The only race that really fit her was the De La Rose. We wanted to stretch her out a little bit. She ran really hard and I think she got a lot out of it.”
Stall has one more horse for Saturday that he hopes gets a chance to run. Evan Sing, a 3-year-old gelding, is the first horse on the also-eligible list for the G2 $600,000 Franklin-Simpson Stakes for 3-year-olds running 6 1/2 furlongs.
The son of Hard Spun, who is owned by Norman Cheng, who also bred Evan Sing, has won two of four career starts, all of them this year. When last seen, he was winning an allowance race at Saratoga at 5 1/2 furlongs on the grass on July 28.
“We’ll see what happens,” Stall said about getting in. “Right now, he is at the top of his game.”
Totally Boss seeks second Turf Sprint win 3 years after first
Totally Boss, a 7-year-old gelding, was not ready to call it quits.
A year ago at this time, the son of Street Boss was at Margaux Farm in Midway, Ky, his future as a race horse at the crossroads. Jim and Susan Hill of Calgary, Alberta, who own the horse – and the farm – were not sure if Totally Boss wanted to keep doing what he had been doing for so long.
The horse answered the questions and here he is, running in the G2 $1 million FanDuel Turf Sprint at Kentucky Downs on Saturday.
“This is a tough race,” trainer Rusty Arnold said. “But he has won on this course and I think he will give a good account of himself. He is coming into it very well.”
Totally Boss, who will be ridden by Florent Geroux in the six-furlong race, which holds a Breeders’ Cup “Win and You’re In” for the Turf Sprint, is 12-1 on the Global Tote morning line.
Arnold said the horse was sent back to Margaux Farm following a dismal seventh-place finish in the Mighty Beau Stakes at Churchill Downs on June 5, 2021.
He was hurting, too.
Jim Hill said Totally Boss had a torn suspensory and then an ailment where he could not hold protein in his feed.
“He lost a ton of weight,” Hill said. “It really set him back.”
As spring turned to summer, fall and then winter, it looked more and more like Totally Boss was going to be retired.
“Some thought he was, and some didn’t,” Hill said. “It depends on how hopeful you are.”
As the calendar turned to 2022, Totally Boss was getting healthy and it appeared he wanted to start training again. Dermot Littlefield, the trainer at the farm, saw the eagerness return.
“We wanted to see how he came out of the winter,” Littlefield said. “We got him under tack in January and he progressed. We got him breezing and he showed a willingness to do it again. He is a very competitive horse.”
He was sent back to Arnold and Totally Boss won his return, an allowance at Churchill Downs on May 28 by 1 3/4 lengths. Then came the Twin Spires Turf Sprint Stakes at Ellis Park on Aug. 7 and a fourth place finish.
“I thought he would win that, but he has come back and trained well,” Arnold said.
Totally Boss has a history in the Kentucky Downs Turf Sprint. He won it in 2019 and was seventh in 2020.
When he goes to the post on Saturday, Totally Boss will have a rooting section. Littlefield is making the drive up from the farm. The Hills, however, will not be able to make the trip from Canada.
“The horse has a great personality,” Littlefield said. “He’s a real fan favorite on the farm and everyone likes him. He never got dull or down on us. He was giving us the right signs.”
Of his 22 career starts, Totally Boss has run 16 times on grass and has six wins, two seconds and a third.
“He still wants to run,” Hill said. “We will just roll the dice and see what happens. It did surprise me that he came back, so I’ll just keep my fingers crossed.”
Foley hopes Stitched sews up Franklin-Simpson
Stitched figures to be one of the horses that heavy favorite Big Invasion has to run down to win the $600,000, Grade 2 Franklin-Simpson Stakes on Kentucky Downs’ Super Saturday. Big Invasion has won six straight, but Stitched has his own little streak of three straight and four wins in his last five starts. He also backs up from a mile to 6 1/2 furlongs, which can be a betting angle.
Trainer Greg Foley had planned to run Stitched in the mile Secretariat on Aug. 13 before Churchill Downs canceled that turf stakes.
“We thought we’d take a shot at this race over at Kentucky Downs,” he said. “He’s done everything right, other than the first time we ran him at the Fair Grounds. Didn’t run that day, I should say. He got beat 30-some lengths. We were scratching our heads. We’d been bragging on him with the owners. We didn’t know what to say other than throw it out and try it again.”
Foley put Stitched on grass in a maiden $30,000-claiming race, winning in a dead heat. His only defeats in six starts since were in an off-the-turf allowance race and at 1 1/16 miles. He comes into the Franklin-Simpson off victory in a pair of $150,000 stakes at Canterbury Park and Horseshoe Indianapolis.
“He’s a really nice horse, pretty horse,” Foley said. “We like him a lot, actually.”
Stitched was cross-entered in Wednesday’s inaugural $400,000 Gun Runner Stakes at a mile. Travis Foley, his dad’s assistant, said that was just to keep options open but that the plan is to run Saturday.
“We think he’ll run good backing up to 6 1/2” furlongs, Greg Foley said. “Especially at Kentucky Downs, a different surface. We think he’s the type of horse that will like it over there. He doesn’t care much about where you take him or different surface.”
Longshot Charcoal hopes to light up Turf Sprint
The 6-year-old gelding Charcoal has six career victories, but the bigger win is just being alive to run in Saturday’s $1 million FanDuel Turf Sprint at the FanDuel Meet at Kentucky Downs. Charcoal is 20-1 in the Global Tote morning line.
Owner-breeder Ron Dowdy shipped the 2-year-old Charcoal to the Fair Grounds in New Orleans. “He bled one day for no reason at all after galloping,” Dowdy said.
Charcoal kept experiencing several severe hemorrhaging, to the point that at least one veterinarian suggested the youngster be euthanized.
“I said, ‘I’m not going to put this horse down. He’s not in pain,’” Dowdy said. “But nobody could tell me what was wrong with him.”
Finally, he said Lexington’s famed Hagyard Equine Medical Institute sent him an article about guttural pouch mycosis, a rare but serious disease in horses. Guttural pouches are the sacs of air positioned beneath a horse’s ears.
“I said, ‘That’s what my horse has,’” Dowdy said. “It’s a fungus that gets in their guttural pouch and it gets onto the arteries. The aorta goes right through there. And that’s what happens: they bleed out and die.”
Charcoal was sent to trainer Tracey Wisner’s farm in Michigan, where he was turned out. Shane Spiess, Wisner’s partner in life and training, treated Charcoal with procaine penicillin for 20 days.
Even so, Dowdy said he thought Charcoal was going to require surgery and sent him to the clinic.
“The surgeon called me and said, ‘He doesn’t need surgery. It’s all gone. What did you do?’” the owner recalled. “I told him about the penicillin. I said, ‘Can he go back to the track?’ He said ‘yeah, but no rush.’ and I kept him off another six months. So he missed his whole 3-year-old year and most of his 4-year-old year.”
Wisner said there were serious doubts whether Charcoal would ever recover from the bleeding episodes.
“It looked like a massacre in our barn,” she said of one incidence when the gelding was in Michigan. “It was an amazing amount of blood, and it was scary.
“We’re just old farm people, old school, and Shane just went ahead and put this horse on high doses of old-fashioned procaine penicillin and got him some fresh air and turned him out and basically forgot about him. We brought him back slow and easy. He hadn’t run in so long that it was taking him a while to get it back together. And he just kept improving and improving, and he turned into what he is today. He became a racehorse.”
With 1 1/2 years between races, Charcoal unsuccessfully tried five times to win a $16,000 maiden-claiming race in Indiana before winning a maiden special weight at West Virginia’s Mountaineer Park. He’s kept improving ever since, including winning Horseshoe Indianapolis’ William Garrett Stakes last year and finishing second in the same race this year. Charcoal earned a shot at the Grade 2 Turf Sprint by finishing second by a neck to the 3-year-old All in Sync in Ellis Park’s $100,000 TwinSpires Turf Sprint.
Charcoal has paid back Dowdy by earning $203,218 in purses.
“He figured out what he was,” Dowdy said. “I always knew he had speed. And the rest is history. He never bled again. He’s as sound as sound can be. He tries every time he gets on the track.”
Now the team is in its first $1 million stakes.
“It’s just an honor to be in the race,” the Indiana-based Wisner said. “But I have a nice horse, a happy horse, a healthy horse. So we’re going to do our best… You have to have a little luck, have to have the horse and you have to have the racing gods smile on you.”
Apprentice jockey gets shot at $1 million, Grade 3 stakes
Gage Holmes is getting a rare experience for a jockey who just started her race-riding career in late January. The 26-year-old Penn State graduate is riding Cambus-Kenneth Farm’s Henrietta Topham in the Kentucky Downs Ladies Turf, whose $750,000 purse will increase to $1 million with the presence of Grade 1 winner Dalika in the field under incentives offered by Kentucky Downs.
Having won 34 races overall, Holmes generally gets a seven-pound apprentice allowance to encourage trainers to use an inexperienced rider. But that allowance does not apply to stakes races. Thus, the 4-year-old Henrietta Topham will carry the 124 pounds dictated by the race conditions, two pounds fewer than race favorites Dalika and 2021 Ladies Turf winner Princess Grace.
But Henrietta Topham is 3 for 3 with Holmes after starting her career 0 for 3 with veteran riders last fall. The victories include Ellis Park’s $100,000 Centennial Distaff Turf Mile by a half-length over multiple stakes-winner Turnerloose. It was the first stakes win for Holmes, Cambus-Kenneth Farm owner Michael Burns and trainer Geoff Mulcahy, whose majority business is getting horses ready for other trainers.
“They’re awesome, and they continue to give me a chance,” Holmes said. “I’m just so blessed and very thankful to everybody involved — my agent (Jimmy McNerney), the owners, trainers who have kept me on for this incredible ride. It’s just a great experience.”
After the Ellis victory, Mulcahy admitted he’d thought about switching to a more experienced jockey but decided, “If it’s not the right time to go for a stakes when you’re coming off two wins, when is? And Gage was a part of those two wins.”
Now it’s three wins.
“She’s just so cool,” Holmes said of Henrietta Topham. “I know they’re going to take her as a broodmare afterwards. But she’s one of those if she didn’t have anywhere to go, I would take her home with me, even if I had to keep her in my closet.”
Holmes grew up in Pennsylvania and groomed horses at Presque Isle during the summers while working on a degree from Penn State in veterinary and biomedical sciences — a combination of pre-med and pre-vet school.
“Just to get to know the racetrack, get to know what it’s about and see if it was the right course for me after I graduated,” she said of a veterinarian career. “When I graduated I went to Ocala to learn how to gallop. From there I got a job in Kentucky and rode for Ian Wilkes for almost two years and I worked for John Ortiz and now we’re here. The ultimate goal was to be a jockey.”
Holmes believes she will use her college degree some day.
“I’m doing this while I can and while I’m able,” she said. “I absolutely love it. That’s just there for when I decide to retire.”