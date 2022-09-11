MIke Maker

Trainer Mike Maker won Sunday’s first race, a starter-allowance with a $70,000 purse, with Just Say When in the FanDuel Meet at Kentucky Downs in Franklin. That gave him a record-breaking 11th victory of the meet, eclipsing the mark of 10 set by Wayne Catalano in 2013.

 COADY PHOTOGRAPHY

FRANKLIN – Money Maker. Maker Magic. Maker Happen. Million Man Mike. Magic Mike. Pick your pun, but trainer Mike Maker has enjoyed an unprecedented run at the FanDuel Meet at Kentucky Downs.

Tags

Recommended for you