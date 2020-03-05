The Mid-South Conference men's and women's basketball tournaments will shift to Bowling Green on Friday following first-round games at campus sites.
The tournaments for the NAIA conference wlll be held at the upgraded Bowling Green High School gymnasium, features a slate of four women's games on Friday, followed by four men's games on Friday.
The men and women's semifinals are slated for Sunday with both championship games scheduled for Monday.
The women's tournament features four teams ranked in the NAIA Division I Women's Basketball Coaches Top 25 poll – No. 3 Campbellsville, No. 9 Shawnee State (Ohio), No. 12 Lindsey Wilson and No. 22 Thomas More.
Campbellsville, the top seed in the women's tournament, features a pair of former area standouts in redshirt junior guard Savannah Gregory and freshman guard Bailey Pedigo. Gregory, an Allen County-Scottsville graduate, is second on the team in scoring at 13.7 points per game and pulls down six rebounds per contest. Pedigo, a Barren County grad, sees time as a reserve for the Tigers.
Lindsey Wilson, the No. 2 seed in the women's tournament, features a slew of former area high school standouts – junior guard Elli Bartley (Glasgow), sophomore guard Kaylyn Hale (Glasgow), sophomore forward Rose Mary Jackson (Greenwood), sophomore center Jordan McDonald (South Warren) and freshman guard Natalie Pierce (South Warren).
The men's tournament is headlined by top seed Georgetown, ranked No. 2 nationally in the latest NAIA Division I Men's Basketball Coaches Top 25 poll. The Tigers are led by Western Kentucky transfer Jake Ohmer, a junior guard who is averaging 17.1 points per game. Georgetown freshman forward Kyran Jones, a Bowling Green graduate, averages 8.3 points and 6.8 rebounds per game.
Cumberlands (No. 14) and Thomas More (No. 18) are also nationally-ranked in the men's poll.
Bowling Green is the fifth city to serve as a final-site host of the basketball tournaments. Pikeville served as host the last two years and four times total while Frankfort has hosted the most basketball conference tournaments (12). Williamsburg and Lebanon, Tenn., has hosted the tournament once each.
Tickets for each session – four games each day until championship Monday – are $15. Students with a valid school identification and seniors (age 60 and older) are admitted for $10 per session.
Fans can receive a discount on their tickets by visiting Crossroads IGA.
Mid-South Conference Women's Basketball Tournament
First Round
Monday
Game 1 – Life (Ga.) 99, Cumberland (Tenn.) 49
Quarterfinals (at Bowling Green High School)
Friday
Game 2 – No. 1 Campbellsville (28-2) vs. No. 8 Life (Ga.) (14-16), 1 p.m.
Game 3 – No. 4 Thomas More (20-9) vs. No. 5 Pikeville (16-14), 3 p.m.
Game 4 – No. 2 Lindsey Wilson (25-5) vs. No. 7 Georgetown (14-15), 5:30 p.m.
Game 5 – No. 3 Shawnee State (Ohio) vs. No. 6 Cumberlands, 7:30 p.m.
Semifinals (at Bowling Green High School)
Sunday
Game 6 – Game 2 winner vs. Game 3 winner, 1 p.m.
Game 7 – Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 3 p.m.
Championship (at Bowling Green High School)
Monday
Game 6 winner vs. Game 7 winner, 5:30 p.m.
•••
Mid-South Conference Men's Basketball Tournament
First Round
Thursday
Game 1 – No. 9 Life (Ga.) (11-18) at No. 8 Cumberland (Tenn.) (13-16), 4 p.m.
Saturday
Quarterfinals (at Bowling Green High School)
Game 2 – No. 1 Georgetown (27-2) vs. Game 1 winner, 1 p.m.
Game 3 – No. 4 Shawnee State (Ohio) vs. No. 5 Campbellsville (18-12), 3 p.m.
Game 4 – No. 2 Cumberlands (23-7) vs. No. 7 Pikeville (20-10), 5;30 p.m.
Game 5 – No. 3 Thomas More (24-6) vs. No. 6 Lindsey Wilson (17-13), 7:30 p.m.
Sunday
Semifinals (at Bowling Green High School)
Game 6 – Game 2 winner vs. Game 3 winner, 5:30 p.m.
Game 7 – Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 7:30 p.m.
Monday
Championship (at Bowling Green High School)
Game 8 – Game 6 winner vs. Game 7 winner, 8 p.m.
