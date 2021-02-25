The Mid-South Conference basketball tournaments return to Bowling Green Arena starting Saturday.
The Mid-South women's tournament kicks off with four quarterfinal games Saturday, featuring three of the top-25 NAIA programs in the country.
No. 1-ranked Thomas More (22-1) opens the tournament with a noon matchup against No. 8 Martin Methodist (Tenn.).
A 5 p.m. quarterfinal matchup between NAIA's No. 3-ranked Campbellsville (16-1) and Bethel (Tenn.) features a slew of former area standouts suiting up for the higher seeded Lady Tigers.
Campbellsville redshirt senior guard Savannah Gregory, a former Allen County-Scottsville standout, ranks second on the team in scoring at 13.4 points per game, has a team-high 58 steals and is averaging 5.1 rebounds per outing.
Lady Tigers sophomore guard Bailey Pedigo (Barren County) has started all 17 games this season, tallying a team-high 81 assists along with 36 steals. She averages 4.4 points per game.
Former ACS star Sarah Sutton, a sophomore forward for Campbellsville, has been an important player off the bench. She's averaging 8.5 points and 2.0 rebounds per game.
Other former area standouts playing for Campbellsville include freshman guard Elizabeth Bertram (Barren County), redshirt junior forward Ashlee McGeorge (Monroe County) and freshman forward Ashanti Gore (Glasgow).
A 7:30 p.m. women's quarterfinal game featuring NAIA No. 11 Lindsey Wilson (18-4) against Pikeville also provides a homecoming for a group of former area standouts.
Former Glasgow star Bree Glover, who had stops at Ole Miss and Western Kentucky, has averaged a double-double this season with 10.7 points and 10.5 rebounds per game for Lindsey Wilson. Glover, a 5-foot-10 forward, has also tallied 57 blocks and 36 steals.
Also for the Blue Raiders, senior guard Reagan Turner – a Monroe County graduate – has averaged a team-best 22.5 points and 5.1 rebounds. Junior forward Rose Mary Jackson, a Greenwood graduate, has started 13 games and is averaging 7.5 points and 6.1 rebounds per game.
Lindsey Wilson also features sophomore guard Natalie Pierce (South Warren) and junior guard Kaylyn Hale (Glasgow).
The homecoming continues during Sunday's men's tournament quarterfinals. A 5 p.m. matchup featuring No. 2 seed Georgetown (15-6) against No. 7 Pikeville marks the return of two former Bowling Green High School standouts to their old home floor.
Georgetown sophomore forward Kyran Jones leads the team with 17.6 points and 12.6 rebounds per game. Tigers freshman guard Trey Jones could also see action.
There are a limited number of tickets available for each game of the tournament and will be sold online through HomeTown Ticketing at mid-southconference.org/hometown-ticketing. Each team is given an allotment of 100 tickets with a passcode. Tickets will be $15 and any unclaimed tickets prior to the game will be available with no passcode required.
Once semifinal matchups and the tournament final matchups are set, 220 tickets will be on sale with no passcode needed.
Mid-South Conference Men's Basketball Tournament
Sunday, Quarterfinals
No. 1 Shawnee State (23-2) vs. No. 8 Cumberland (10-12), noon
No. 4 Cumberlands (17-8) vs. No. 5 Martin Methodist (15-8), 2:30 p.m.
No. 2 Georgetown (15-6) vs. No. 7 Pikeville (12-11), 5 p.m.
No. 3 Thomas More (14-8) vs. No. 6 Freed-Hardeman (15-8), 7:30 p.m.
Monday, Semifinals
Shawnee State/Cumberland winner vs. Cumberlands/Martin Methodist winner, 5 p.m.
Georgetown/Pikeville winner vs. Thomas More/Freed-Hardeman winner, 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday
Championship, 7:30 p.m.
Mid-South Conference Women's Basketball Tournament
Saturday, Quarterfinals
No. 1 Thomas More (22-1) vs. No. 8 Martin Methodist (7-12), noon
No. 4 Cumberlands (14-4) vs. No. 5 Shawnee State (17-7), 2:30 p.m.
No. 2 Campbellsville (16-1) vs. No. 7 Bethel (12-12), 5 p.m.
No. 3 Lindsey Wilson (18-4) vs. No. 6 Pikeville (14-8), 7:30 p.m.
Monday, Semifinals
Thomas More/Martin Methodist winner vs. Cumberlands/Shawnee State winner, noon
Campbellsville/Bethel winner vs. Lindsey Wilson/Pikeville winner, 2:30 p.m.
Tuesday
Championship, 5 p.m.
