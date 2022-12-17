Campanelle

Campanelle (left) and jockey Irad Ortiz nosed out Bay Storm to win the $1 Mint Ladies Sprint (G3) on Sept. 10 at Kentucky Downs in Franklin.

 GRACE CLARK

Kentucky Downs continues to add to its arsenal of graded stakes, with The Mint Ladies Sprint elevated to Grade 2 status and the newly promoted Grade 3 Music City for 3-year-old fillies giving the elite all-grass meet nine graded stakes for its seven-day run, the Franklin track announced Friday.