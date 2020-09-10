Moon Over Miami, who needed a scratch the morning of the race to make it into the field, engaged front-runner Big Dreaming in mid-stretch and powered home to win Thursday’s 1 5/16-mile, $750,000 Gun Runner Dueling Grounds Derby by a half-length under Javier Castellano at the RUNHAPPY Meet at Kentucky Downs in Franklin.
Kenny McCarthy, who runs the Churchill Downs division for Hall of Fame trainer Bill Mott, said they faced a decision early Thursday morning when it was time for the van to leave for Kentucky Downs and there was yet to be a defection in the capacity 12-horse field that would allow Moon Over Miami to draw in off the also-eligible list. That happened when Fighting Seabee was scratched by the 10 a.m. deadline.
“We sort of took a shot sending him down, hoping that well, maybe, hoping in time, somebody would scratch,” McCarthy said in a news release. “They said we could stay in until 10 a.m. So we just sent him down with our fingers crossed. It doesn’t often work out like that. We got a little bit of racing luck in every which way.”
Coincidentally, the Mott-trained favorite in the $500,000 Exacta Systems Dueling Grounds Oaks, Harvey’s Lil Goil, was beaten by Micheline in a similar manner, although in that case she was pretty much nailed on the wire.
“That’s the racing gods there,” McCarthy said of racing luck evening out. “But hey, we were happy with her. She ran a super race. Jose (Ortiz) gave her a nice ride. We just got run down right at the wire. So hat’s off to the winner.”
Big Dreaming, ridden by Chris Landeros, led the field through the first turn and up the backstretch with Kid Mercury, Peace Achieved, Dynadrive, Jolting Joe and Summer Assault in closest pursuit.
Turning for home, Big Dreaming was still in charge and separated himself from Kid Mercury as horses bunched up for the stretch run. Moon Over Miami emerged from the pack to narrowly lead the way past the eighth-mile marker. The final time for 1 5/16 miles was 2:06.76.
“I had a beautiful trip. I never rode the horse before,” Castellano said after recording his first win of the three-day old meet. “The way I handicapped it, everything went against the horse. Big field, (drawing) 13, outside, a long, long distance. I think the key was a lot of patience – ride with a lot of confidence and patience and it’s going to pay off. And that’s exactly what I did with the horse. I rode with a lot of patience. I tried to save all the ground as best I could around the first turn and let him develop a hole little by little on the backside and get him a clear trip. And that’s exactly what I did with the horse.”
Moon Over Miami, a son of the Spendthrift Farm stallion Malibu Moon, paid $16 to win as the fifth choice in the field of 12. He now is 3-0-0 in nine starts, ballooning his earnings to $540,152 with the $432,450 payday for owner-breeder Jane Lyon’s Summer Wind Equine.
Big Dreaming gamely stayed on to finish second, 3 3/4 lengths ahead of the late-running Shamrocket.
Peace Achieved, winner of last year’s 2-year-old mile stakes at Kentucky Downs, was another 1 1/2 lengths back in fourth while nosing out Kid Mercury. Rounding out the order of finish were Kinenos, Bama Breeze, Angelus Warrior, Natural Power (IRE), Summer Assault, Jolting Joe and Dynadrive. Fighting Seabee and also-eligibles Buy Me Candy, Salow and Sunsation were scratched.
Micheline nails favored Harvey’s Lil Goil in Oaks
Godolphin’s Micheline, sent off at 10-1, ran down favored Harvey’s Lil Goil in the final strides to win the $500,000 Exacta Systems Dueling Grounds Oaks by a neck.
Micheline had won stakes before, Gulfstream Park’s $75,000 Honey Ryder and Monmouth Park’s $100,000 Sorority at age 2, but the $500,000 stakes triumph put her in a new category.
“It’s been a journey with her, and it’s been well worth it,” trainer Michael Stidham said by phone. “When she came to us, we were told that you could not put her in a barn because she wouldn’t just walk the stall, she’d run the stall. We were told that she had to be turned out after she trained. She couldn’t be put in the barn. So we had to figure out a way to facilitate her. We had an outdoor stall built for her at Fair Hill. She had a roof over her, but it was an outdoor stall. She’d have a pony next to her to keep her company. Now, any time we’ve taken her anywhere, we have a portable stall with a canvas roof over it and she lives outside in a portable stall. She’s OK in the van, but you can’t put her inside a barn.”
Joel Rosario bided his time on Micheline in the Dueling Grounds Derby while Lucky Polly, Stand Tall and Harvey’s Lil Goil contended through tepid early fractions of :25.07 seconds for the first quarter-mile, :49.34 for the half and six furlongs in 1:13.56. At that point, Micheline was eighth of 11 runners, 4 3/4 lengths off the pace but launching a bid.
Harvey’s Lil Goil seized command in the latter part of the sweeping far turn and led by two lengths at the furlong marker, only grudgingly giving up the lead in the last couple of jumps as Micheline came flying, covering 1 5/16 miles in 2:06.41.That’s the fastest time recorded at the distance in track history. But Kentucky Downs, which previously has always been hand-timed, this year is testing Equibase’s new Gmax tracking and timing system, which uses GPS technology and has starting points for timing that vary from those utilized in the past. Because it’s not an accurate comparison, Kentucky Downs is not at this time referencing track records, either new or old.
Luck Money was another length back in third. Stunning Sky, the second betting choice, was fourth, beaten 2 1/4 lengths.
“My filly is a big horse,” said winning jockey Joel Rosario, who finished a good fourth in Saratoga’s Grade 3 Lake George in Micheline’s prior start. “I thought she’d like the wide-open (course). That horse kind of got away from me. I thought I was never going to catch her. But she kept trying. I was riding, and she kept trying. Finally the last part of it, I got close to the horse and she got up and ran really well.”
Micheline paid $22 to win as the fourth choice in the field of eleven 3-year-old fillies. Following the top four across the finish line were Stand Tall, Ask Bailey, How Ironic, Sursum Corda, Carpe Vinum, Lucky Polly and Embossed. Island Hideaway (GB) was scratched along with the also-eligibles Redemption Day, Blame Debbie and Envoutante.
The daughter of the Darley America stallion Bernardini, the 2006 Preakness and Travers winner and 3-year-old champion, now is 4-1-1 in 11 starts, earning $445,978 with the $291,400 first-place money.
Stidham said Keeneland’s Grade 1 Queen Elizabeth II Challenge Cup will “absolutely” be under consideration.
The stakes was delayed a half-hour after the power failed in the TV truck and its back-up supply system also failed. Kentucky Downs quickly pulled over one of its generators, which restored the power, track management said.
Micheline was cool as a cucumber in the paddock and throughout the delay.
“But she’s outside, so it doesn’t matter,” said T.J. Stuckey, Stidham’s assistant trainer at Kentucky Downs. “She’s not locked up in a stall. She’s walking around and she’s moving.
“The race set up perfect for her. She settled pretty good behind those horses. They gave her good leeway, and she followed and finished well. I take my hat off to the jockey. He did a heck of a job with her.”
Betting on the 10-race card totaled $8,983,981, a record for a week day and the third-highest all time. That number is topped only by a pair of Saturdays for Kentucky Downs’ showcase five-stakes Calumet Farm Kentucky Turf Cup Day, on which $11,321,492 was bet last year and $10,039,008 in 2018.{&end}
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.