NASCAR’s Cup Series made a successful return to Middle Tennessee last year after over three decades away, and this summer the hopes are for an even better race weekend.
Track president Erik Moses is working to continue to grow the excitement for racing’s return to the area and the sport’s fanbase, which he’s hoping will include those in the Bowling Green area and across Kentucky.
“I want folks in this region to think of us as their home track, to come down,” Moses said in an interview with the Daily News. “We want to be another reason that folks come to Nashville, but not just Nashville, not just Davidson County – Wilson and Rutherford counties and some of the other counties that make up the Nashville area, because there’s so much to see and to experience. We hope people will support us, and in turn we will continue to support this community at large.”
The second year of NASCAR’s return to the 1.33-mile D-shaped oval track will come in late June. The Rackley Roofing 200 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Race is scheduled for 7 p.m. June 24, the Tennessee Lottery 250 NASCAR Xfinity Series Race is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. June 25 and the Ally 400 NASCAR Cup Series Race is scheduled for 4 p.m. June 26.
BRINGING NASCAR BACK TO NASHVILLE
Last season was the first Cup Series race at Nashville Superspeedway, after the track was brought back to life after being dormant for a decade.
The largest concrete-only track in NASCAR had previously held Xfinity and Truck Series races from 2001-11, as well as the ARCA Menards Series and IndyCar races from 2001-08, before closing.
“Those were well-received, but people pay to see the big boys, to see the best drivers in America compete,” Moses said. “After 10 years, I think Dover Motorsports that previously owned our track decided just to stop the bleeding. Financially, it’s hard to make that work without television dollars that come from Cup Series racing.”
NASCAR moved its Cup Series Awards and end-of-season activities to Nashville in December 2019, and it was a big success. It accelerated conversations between track executives and NASCAR about reopening Nashville Superspeedway, and led to a four-year sanctioning agreement, which “at the time and even now is unheard of,” Moses says.
“As I tell people, Nashville did what Nashville does, and people came out and voted with their feet,” Moses said. “We had 30,000 people in December 2019 on Broadway, watching our drivers do burnouts on Broadway. The drivers loved their experience in the town, the teams loved it, our sponsors, our television partners, NASCAR executives – everybody loved the reception that we received in Nashville, and they thought, ‘OK, why haven’t we been here with our premier series since 1984? We’ve got to solve this.’ “
MOSES MOVES TO MOTORSPORTS
With a race now on the docket for June 2021, a team was needed to bring the track back to life.
Moses was the man to lead the charge.
He was hired in August 2020 to be president of Nashville Superspeedway, and became the first Black person to hold that title at any NASCAR track in the sport’s history. He arrived in Tennessee that September and hit the ground running.
Moses was new to motorsports, but had an impressive resume both in and outside the sports world that included serving as the founding president of the DC Defenders of the XFL, serving as senior vice president and managing director of sports, entertainment and special events for Events DC and serving as director of the District of Columbia’s Department of Small and Local Business Development, after beginning his legal career in private practice.
He spent several years in North Carolina – a NASCAR hotbed – where he received a B.A. in political science from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and his J.D. from the Duke University School of Law.
“I spent a lot of years of my life in North Carolina and I had no idea that the entire daggone industry was right down the road in Charlotte – like every race shop in the sport was there,” Moses said. “I just didn’t know. ... I have always been someone who is very interested in and followed the business of sports – and all sports – so I knew the big names. I knew Petty, I knew Earnhardt, I knew Jeff Gordon, I knew Tony Stewart, I knew Danica – knew all of that stuff. I knew about ‘Dega, I knew about Daytona, I knew about the Brickyard, but I didn’t go to a race until October of 2019 up at the Drydene 400 at our sister track in Dover – ‘The Monster Mile.’
“There was way more that I didn’t know about the sport than I did, but that’s part of what’s made it really special to me. I’m a naturally curious person, and the more I learn about this sport the more I love it, the more I respect its history and its traditions and the more that I want to do my small part to ensure the next 75 years of this sport are as successful as possible and are as welcoming to as many people as possible.”
Moses being new to the sport also gave it a fresh set of eyes.
He knew the fundamentals of the job – how to run venues, start teams, sell tickets and so forth – and has learned the context along the way. Moses says he’s become great friends with people like Darrell Waltrip – a former driver – and Winston Kelley – the executive director of the NASCAR Hall of Fame – and that they’ve been great resources for him.
“People have been good about, I think, seeing my excitement and passion around learning the sport and really trying to be an ambassador for it, and they want to pour it into me – they want to pour their love of it, their passion for it into me and that’s been great, and the folks in the Nashville market have been great, too,” he said. “I’m hoping as time goes on Kentucky will be the same way and we’ll be able to invite those folks out to think of Nashville Superspeedway as their home track.”
SUCCESSFUL RESTART
After working on plans, backup plans and backup-backup plans for NASCAR’s return to Nashville amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2021 race weekend was a success.
With hospitalization rates going down and vaccination rates on the rise, NASCAR came back over Father’s Day weekend 2021 with the first full-capacity sellout of the season. Roughly 40,000 people attended the Cup Series race and roughly 75,000 attended the weekend events, and Moses says there were over 1,000 RVs at the track between Wednesday and Monday. Moses says it resulted in over $20 million in direct visitor spending.
Ryan Preece won the Truck Series event, Kyle Busch claimed the Xfinity Series race and Kyle Larson won the Cup Series event – before which country music star Chris Janson performed a pre-race concert and Luke Combs served as grand marshal.
“It was fantastic, and for a place that had been essentially closed for 10 years, we kind of didn’t know what to expect,” Moses said. “ ... We were very pleased with the way the region responded and supported us, and we’re looking to get bigger and better this year.”
THIS SEASON AND BEYOND
When asked what’s excited him most about this season so far and the upcoming race weekend in Nashville, Moses gives a simple but complex answer.
“Man, everything.”
NASCAR is in its first season with the Next Gen car, and Moses says it has allowed different drivers and different teams – including some new blood in the sport – to run near the top each race, as shown with different winners leading up to Sunday’s Toyota Owners 400 at Richmond Raceway.
When it comes to the late-June race weekend at Nashville Superspeedway, there’s even more that makes the track president excited.
In addition to the Next Gen cars teams are continuing to learn, many drivers will be on a newer track to the NASCAR circuit – some had raced there before its closure, like Kyle Busch, for example, who claimed Truck Series victories in 2010 and 2011, and an Xfinity Series win in 2009 in addition to last year.
“A combination of a track you’re still learning with a car you’re still learning, we think that is a recipe for a really competitive and interesting race,” Moses said.
Outside of the races themselves, Moses is hoping to continue to provide entertainment throughout the weekend with things like music and kid’s zones – he’s hoping “that ink will be on paper very soon and we’ll be able to announce” a pre-race act. In general, he wants to marry NASCAR’s history and tradition with Nashville’s.
Outside of the NASCAR race weekend, Moses is hoping to grow Nashville Superspeedway to “a very busy live event venue 12 months out of the year,” and wants people from all around to come. The track already has other events scheduled, like the NASCAR Racing Experience on April 9, the Slyde Factory 40K Shootout on April 16, the Goodguys 16th BASF Nashville Nationals on May 13-15 and the HOT ROD Power Tour on June 14, as well as several others after the NASCAR race weekend.
“That’s what you put on the bulletin board. That’s what we want to be,” Moses said. “We want to be really, really busy, we want to be viewed as an asset to the community and to Middle Tennessee and we want to be known as a place you can see some great racing and have a great time.”
Moses wants to continue to grow the sport’s fanbase and show people everything Nashville Superspeedway has to offer – and that includes trying to get those in southcentral Kentucky and others across the state to come down.
“I’m just starting to get a real appreciation for how strong a market this is in Bowling Green for car enthusiasts and motorsports enthusiasts,” said Moses, who arrived at the Daily News office after cruising in a Corvette. “Obviously the National Corvette Museum and all the great stuff that they’re doing with their track over there – the road course – and then with Beech Bend and all the stuff that goes on there. I now know that this is a place on the map for car enthusiasts. We want to take advantage of the residents that are here, but also the people that frequent this place because of their love for cars and let them know that right down the road, not very far, there’s some great racing, as well as some other events.
“ ... We’re focused on what I kind of consider the low-hanging fruit, which are car enthusiasts and people who love what we do already, but we want to spread the word, we want to introduce younger people, we want to introduce communities of color, women and others who may not traditionally be thought of as NASCAR fans, to our sport,” Moses said. “We did quite a bit of that last year and I’m very proud to say that it’s working. It’s working and people are interested in coming out and experiencing that roar and rumble that, frankly, only NASCAR can deliver.”{&end}