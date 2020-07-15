Navy junior fullback Jamale Carothers has been named a candidate for the 2020 Doak Walker Award by the PwC SMU Athletic Forum. The Forum annually presents the award to the nation's top running back.
Carothers, a former Bowling Green High School standout who was the 2016 Kentucky Mr. Football and Kentucky Gatorade Player of the Year, was one of the best stories in college football in 2019, starting the year on the junior varsity team and not seeing any meaningful stats until Navy's game at Tulsa on Oct. 12. Carothers burst on to the scene that night in Oklahoma, carrying the ball five times for 52 yards and a touchdown and catching a 26-yard halfback pass from CJ Williams.
Carothers went on to start six games at fullback and finished the year as Navy's second-leading rusher with 734 yards on 111 carries and 14 touchdowns, while catching four passes for 105 yards and two touchdowns. He finished the year ranked 16th in the country in rushing touchdowns and 11th in scoring (9.6 points per game). His 6.61 rushing yards per carry stood as the seventh best mark in the country. He was named First Team All-East for his efforts.
Carothers was one of six players from the American Athletic Conference on the list joining senior Shamari Brooks of Tulsa, sophomore ReMahn Davis of Temple, sophomore Kenneth Gainwell of Memphis (was a semifinalist last year), junior Amare Jones of Tulane and senior Corey Taylor II of Tulsa.
