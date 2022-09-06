Arklow

Donegal Racing's Arklow winning the Kentucky Turf Cup in 2020 under Florent Geroux.

 GRACE CLARK

Just a couple of words are needed to describe Donegal Racing and Joseph Bulger’s Arklow, who clearly loves Kentucky Downs and is headed to his fifth appearance in the $1 million Kentucky Turf Cup Saturday: Old. Dependable.

