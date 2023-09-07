FRANKLIN -- In four of his last five starts, the Victoria Oliver-trained Mo Stash has gone to the lead. He has looked sharp in most of them, but Oliver isn’t so sure the best race the 3-year-old has ever run came with him coming from off the pace.
Saturday, Oliver will see what Mo Stash does as she shortens him to 6½-furlongs in the seventh running of the $1 million Exacta Systems Franklin-Simpson Stakes (G2), one of six million dollar races on the card at the FanDuel Meet at Kentucky Downs.
Oliver said that she was most impressed with Mo Stash when he rallied six wide and made a strong run through the stretch and missed by three quarters of a length in the Indian Summer Stakes at Keeneland last October.
“I don’t think he necessarily has to be on the lead Saturday because I am cutting him back,” Oliver said by phone. “He doesn’t have to be on the lead. He can come from wherever he wants. Being on the lead in his last couple starts, he has been pressed too much and it has left him with too much to do at the end.”
In five starts this year, Mo Stash, owned by BBN Racing, has one win and two seconds; for his career he has two wins and three seconds in nine races, all on grass.
Mo Stash is a son of Mo Town out of the mare Making Mark Money. Mo Stash is a half brother of Hidden Stash, also trained by Oliver. Hidden Stash was 14th in the 2021 Kentucky Derby.
“They aren’t alike at all, totally different horses,” Oliver said. “Hidden Stash is lazy, a lot bigger and heavier. The two are brothers but are very different to train.”
Mo Stash may have turned some heads last year when he finished fourth in the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf (G1) at odds of nearly 52-1. The colt was beaten three lengths by Victoria Road.
And that was not the race Oliver had been training Mo Stash for.
She was hoping to get in the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf Sprint, but did not get in and had to settle for the mile race. He did have the lead heading into the stretch.
“I knew turning for home (jockey Rafael Bejarano) was not going to have quite enough horse underneath him,” she said.
Bejarano will be back on board Mo Stash in the Franklin-Simpson, the first time he has ridden him since the Breeders’ Cup.
When last seen, Mo Stash, who is 4-1 on the Franklin-Simpson morning line, ran a dud, finishing last, beaten by six lengths in the one-mile Secretariat Stakes (G2) at Colonial on Aug. 12.
“I have no excuse and I don’t know what happened, to be honest with you,” Oliver said. “I was really disappointed. I don’t know if he didn’t handle the course or if he was getting tired because it has been a long year. I didn’t have quite enough horse … maybe it just wasn’t his day.”
Mo Stash has seen the Kentucky Downs course before as he finished fourth in the second start of his career last Sept. 8. Having a race over the course is certainly a help as Oliver is confident Mo Stash will not have a problem with it.
She also thinks the colt is ready for the cut back. He has trained well since the flop in the Secretariat. How he does in the Franklin-Simpson will tell the trainer what path to go the rest of the year.
“It will tell us whether it’s time to put him away for the year or he just threw in a bad race at Colonial,” Oliver said. “We’ll see.”