Louisville junior outfielder Luke Brown, a Bowling Green High School graduate, was selected by the Pittsburgh Pirates in the ninth round (253rd overall) of the 2021 Major League Baseball draft Monday.
Brown, who bats left and throws right, helped Louisville to a 28-22 overall record and a 16-16 mark in Atlantic Coast Conference play this past season. Brown played in all 50 games for the Cardinals (49 starts) and tallied team highs in at-bats (206), doubles (13) and triples (4) while finishing second on the team with a .320 batting average. Brown added 17 stolen bases.
As a sophomore at Louisville in 2020, the 5-foot-10, 195-pound Brown played in all 17 games, starting 16 before the season was halted due to the coronavirus. Brown finished with a .328 average, five doubles and a team-best 19 runs scores. He also tied with Levi Usher for the team lead in stolen bases with 11.
A 2017 Bowling Green graduate, Brown was a three-year letter winner in baseball and football. He helped the Purples to three state championships in football and was a first-team all-state selection in baseball as a senior.
From there, Brown started his collegiate career at Western Kentucky. As a true freshman, he started 39 games for the Hilltoppers and posted a .369 batting average, which ranked fifth in Conference USA and third nationally among freshmen. Brown hit .415 in league play to lead C-USA and turned in 18 multi-hit games in the final 30 games of the season and was named to the C-USA All-Freshman Team.
When Brown found he would be academically ineligible to play for WKU as a sophomore, he opted to transfer to John A. Logan College. Brown continued to thrive at the junior college, earning second team NJCAA All-America honors after hitting a team-best .398 with four home runs, 77 runs and stealing 66 bases. Brown ranked second in the NJCAA Division I in stolen bases and 10th in runs scored and became the third Bowling Green High School alum to be drafted in the past decade – joining Ben Morrison (Los Angeles Angels, 2018) and Jack Snodgrass (San Francisco Giants, 2011) when the New York Yankees selected him in the 25th round (765th overall) in the 2019 MLB Draft.
Brown instead kept his commitment to play at Louisville. That decision paid off Monday, as Brown became one of seven Cardinals picked in the 2021 draft. Among them is catcher Henry Davis, who went No. 1 overall to the Pirates.