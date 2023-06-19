The Bowling Green Pistons delivered a two-run rally in the top of the 12th inning to secure a 5-3 road win over the Full Count Rhythm in Ohio Valley League summer collegiate baseball action Sunday in Hendersonville, Tenn.
With the game tied at 3-all starting the top of the 12th, the Pistons' Kelsey White (Southern University) was placed on second base to start the inning. Matthew Jenkinson (Cumberland University) followed with a single and then stole second before Zen Hiatt (Montevallo University) drew a walk to load the bases. Kameron Byrd (Mississippi Valley State) was then hit by a pitch to force in the go-ahead run, then Jacoby Radcliffe (Southern U.) capped the rally by reaching on an error that allowed another run to score.
In the bottom of the 12th, Byrd saved a run by throwing out a runner at home for the first out. Jenkinson finished off the win by pitching a scoreless 12th as the Pistons snapped a six-game losing streak.
Jenkinson worked five innings of relief to earn the win, allowing two unearned runs off two hits and two walks while striking out four batters. BG starting pitcher Aiden Lenzen (Sewanee) worked seven strong innings in a no-decision, allowing one earned run off three hits and two walks over seven innings. He struck out five.
Radcliffe led the Pistons with a 2-for-3 night at the plate, tallying a triple, an RBI, a run scored and two stolen bases. Jenkinson was 2-for-6 with a stolen base, and Byrd tallied an RBI and a stolen base in the win.
Bowling Green (5-10) is slated to return to action Tuesday on the road against the Dubois County Bombers.