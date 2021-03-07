Morehead State's Skyelar Potter, a former Warren Central High School standout, earned all-tournament honors after posting a double-double with 22 points and 13 rebounds to help the Eagles win the Ohio Valley Conference Tournament championship on Saturday night in Evansville, Ind.
Potter, a junior guard, made 7 of 11 from the field for No. 2 seed Morehead State (23-7), which took down top-seeded Belmont 86-71 to earn the OVC's automatic bid to the NCAA tournament. It will be Morehead State's first appearance in the NCAA field since 2011 and was the program's fifth OVC title.
For the season, Potter has started 24 of the 29 games he's appeared in and ranks second on the team in rebounding (5.8 rebounds per game) and third in scoring (11.8 points per game).
Tournament MVP Johni Broome scored a career-high 27 points on 12-of-19 shooting and grabbed 12 rebounds for Morehead State. DeVon Cooper scored 14 points and Ta'lon Cooper added 10.
Nick Muszynski led Belmont (26-4) with 23 points, Luke Smith scored 15, and Grayson Murphy added 13 points, eight rebounds and eight assists.
2021 OVC All-Tournament Team
Johni Broome, Morehead State (MVP)
DeVon Cooper, Morehead State
Skyelar Potter, Morehead State
Grayson Murphy, Belmont
Wendell Green Jr., Eastern Kentucky
