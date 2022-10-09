It wasn’t all smooth sailing for Warren East’s girls’ soccer team in Sunday’s Region 4 tournament quarterfinal matchup against Logan County.
These are uncharted waters, after all. The Lady Raiders had never before reached the regional tournament before winning the District 15 tournament title last week in their first season as members.
But with a star to steer them, the Lady Raiders successfully navigated their regional debut and kept their season afloat with a 5-1 victory at Drakes Creek Middle School to advance to Tuesday’s semifinal round.
Warren East sophomore Deca Burr, by far the area’s top scorer this season, tallied four goals for a hat trick that pushed her season total to 58 and extended her team’s season for at least one more game.
“We keep reminding them of school firsts that we can set,” Warren East coach William Eller said. “Our kids keep stepping up. Today wasn’t our greatest day of soccer that we’ve played this season, but we stepped up, finished the chances we created when we had to and we keep moving forward.”
Warren East (18-3) landed the opening salvo in the ninth minute when a handball in the box gave Burr a penalty-kick opportunity. Lady Cougars goalkeeper Elana Edler committed to the port side, but Burr’s kick sailed to starboard for a goal into the lower rigging that gave her team a 1-0 lead.
Five minutes later, Burr struck again off a free kick from teammate Abbie Rigsby.
“We talked all year long about those mid-range free kicks, about trying to get the ball in play quickly and attacking from an angle instead of going to a straight-line ball. Abbie Rigsby put it down and played a great ball, and Deca’s run was beautiful. So it was a good start for us.”
Logan County (6-13-1) wasn’t ready to run up the white flag, and the Lady Cougars struck back with 9:09 to play in the first half. Sophomore Kyla Bilyeu, who was a perfect 5-of-5 on extra-point attempts as a moonlighting place-kicker for the Cougars’ football team in Friday night’s big district win against Madisonville-North Hopkins, showed off her strong leg again with a blast from the top of the penalty box that found the right corner of the net to slice the Lady Raiders’ lead in half.
Burr simply wouldn’t let that stand, as she again took advantage of a stoppage in play to make another run past the Logan defense for a one-on-one chance that she converted into a goal with a shot into the left corner with 3:56 left in the first half.
The Lady Cougars applied plenty of early pressure in the second half against Warren East goalkeeper Abbey Minor – who finished with three saves.
But it was Warren East that broke through again in the 58th minute when freshman Dayeli Mendez netted her first career varsity goal with a beautifully placed shot from the top of the penalty box that sailed just under the crossbar.
“I’m just excited – I worked hard for it,” Mendez said. “I thought it was a lucky one, but it’s still a goal.”
“I thought when she hit it originally that it was going to sail over because she was already leaning back, but the ball hung up well and dropped nicely for her,” Eller added. “We’re proud of a freshman to get her first varsity goal.”
Burr finished off the scoring with 15 minutes to go with a wicked shot on the run from the right side that went off Edler’s fingertips and into the goal.
Logan County senior Elizabeth Phelps was named to the all-tournament team after the game.
Warren East moves on to face the winner of Sunday’s other quarterfinal matchup between Monroe County and Greenwood. That semifinal game is set for Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. at Drakes Creek Middle School.{&end}