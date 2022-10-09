Warren East defeats Logan County in Girls’ 4th Region Soccer
Buy Now

Warren East’s Deca Burr (5) battles for the ball with a Logan County defender during the Girls’ 4th Region Soccer Tournament Sunday, Oct. 10, 2022, at Greenwood High School in Bowling Green, Ky. (Photo by Joe Imel/Daily News)

 Joe Imel

It wasn’t all smooth sailing for Warren East’s girls’ soccer team in Sunday’s Region 4 tournament quarterfinal matchup against Logan County.

– Follow sports editor Jeff Nations on Twitter @Jeff_NationsBG or visit bgdailynews.com.